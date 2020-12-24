2021 Astro predictions - Check what the stars have in store for you next year

2020 has been an unprecedented time for all of us. Two years ago, in one of my predictions, I mentioned that the year 2020 and half of 2021 would be tough economically. In December 2019, I had predicted in one of the interviews that with the alignment of multiple planets coming in one house, it might result in a planetary war like scenario. Little did I know that this planetary war would turn out to be a global pandemic. Around April 2020 I had again predicted that by September things would look better and the world will find a cure or vaccine and life will slowly get back to normal. There are many vaccines on the horizon now and hopefully the world will get these vaccines with better effectiveness and minimal side effects.

Now we are entering 2021 and many have been asking me to look into the future with some HOPE.

When things go down, the only action plan is to go up. I feel we all are sailing in turbulent waters, but the boats are of different sizes for everyone; depending on their individual horoscopes.

Things went downhill in every aspect, but we can see signs of revival across all fronts now.

From an Astro perspective, 2021 is an interesting year. Saturn is in its own house “Capricorn” and it is in the10th house in Kalpursh Kundali. It is the house of Karma, where Saturn is at its best. Jupiter too is in the house of Capricorn but is debilitated and may not sound good in generic terms. However, Jupiter, the 9th lord is in the 10th house and the 10th Lord Saturn is in the 10th house, forming the most powerful Raj Yoga: “The Dharma Karmadhipati Yoga”. Till 5th April 2021 before Jupiter goes to Aquarius, the impact of Dharma Karmadhipati yoga will be huge. After 59 years, Jupiter & Saturn are aligned together in Capricorn.

Rahu is in Taurus, in exaltation and till 5th April 2021 Rahu will be aspecting Jupiter in trine, weakening it further. This combination of Saturn (which rules masses & workers) along with debilitated Jupiter (which rules dharma or religions), aspected by Rahu (which rules politics & manipulations) has already created turbulence in different areas. This may end by 5th April, when Jupiter will be out of affliction & move to Aquarius.

As a result this is a turbulent time for the Indian central government, as the Prime Minister & Home Minister are also experiencing a change in their ‘MahaDasha’in their individual horoscopes which will lead to a new beginning & situations. Things will be under control post 5th of April for everyone.

The mantra for success in 2021 is simple, do your karma with dharma and work hard to attain the fruits. Opportunities will knock the door throughout the year and those following Karma with Dharma will see new changes in life and achieve great material and spiritual success. The stars are aligned and are indicating a general wellbeing, but one must work hard while maintaining a balance between materialistic & spiritual life.

Aries: Compassion Is Contagious, Spread It !

Mars, the planet of initiative and lord of Aries is exalted in the 10th house Capricorn and in Kendra from Aries in Capricorn. The whole combination creates tremendous energy to do great things. This is the time to work hard and to channelize one's energy in the right direction. Those who can follow the righteous path and work hard will be rewarded this year.

There will be a boost in income throughout the year especially for those who will put genuine efforts.

Love and Romance is in the air, but marriage is on the cards during April to October. However, this year, the focus will be more on building a career and becoming a leader.

Try to help needy & poor as the combination of Saturn &Jupiter in your house of profession will help you get blessings with your compassion, as they say ‘what goes around, comes around’.

For Aries, this year's simple mantra is: No Shortcuts, Dream Big, Work Sincerely and Follow the path of Righteousness. Success will be all yours.

Taurus: Nothing is Permanent !

Your Moon sign is under the shadow for the entire 2021 and it will give you good results only if you are in a positive frame of mind, because of the transition of Rahu over your moon sign Taurus, which happens once in 18 years. You will be tested, time and again during the year to take shortcuts or you may come across opportunities that look too good to be true. Stay calm and take logical and grounded decisions. The year will be turbulent emotionally; it will test your patience. However, nature takes its own course, and we must ride the wave and go with the flow; as they say 'No decision is better than bad decision'.

Taking the right course makes life smoother in the long run. The world is on a reset course and it will be good if our path is in alignment. Those who are in relationships or wish to get marriage, this is not the year to get settled. For those who want to study further or wish to go fora pilgrimage will find avenues to execute their plans. This year, you should seek support from your superiors, elders, and father. Seek their guidance to follow the path of light. Meditating everyday will help you to be in your optimistic best!

Gemini: Smiles Takes You Miles !

The journey of turbulence is over, as transit of Rahu over your moon sign has really shaken your confidence in the past one and a half years. Depending on the placement of planets in your own chart, for some it may be a blessing in disguise,as they will achieve amazing results this year. Build the right kind of partnerships, be it related to business or for those who plan to get married. From April, things will look more promising and all your hard work will fructify.

This is the time to strengthen relationships and chart out new courses, as the last one and a half year was quite a turbulent phase due to Rahu over your moon sign Gemini.

Those who are spiritual will see growth and prosperity. The journey will be smooth and will lead to achievement of greater heights. It is a good time to consult an astrologer to understand what you are going through. For more details you can always logon to www.sundeepkochar.com

Cancer: Partner-Ship & Diplomacy Will Sail !

The year will be an opportunity for you to get settled and start a new life. What better year to start than 2021, when the whole world is looking for new directions. For those who are yet to find a partner, they will find their soul mate.

For those looking to start a new business, try to build a team. The right partnership/investor will help you to succeed. For those who are working, you will do better this year. People working in professional fields should ensure that diplomacy would be the path to success from April to Mid-October.

The year will be good health wise. Do take this opportunity to be more active and spend more time in personal grooming.

The first half of the year will be more ideal for business than the second. Use the support of Rahu to diplomatically wade through various issues rather than going head-on. Only care & love will be helpful for you to resolve your problems. Ride the wave and go with the flow, as this is the only mantra for happiness and success.

LEO: Make Hay While The Sun Shines !

Your priority should be to focus on health and well-being. Your loyalty has always been your trump card, but your dominance and straightforwardness have been your biggest enemies.

Try to have a good balanced diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Build your mental strength by Yoga, meditation, or any spiritual awakening methods. This year, build partnerships through diplomacy and not burn bridges through your wrath.

Your leadership traits will be tested; be it work, family or friends.

From April, you may find yourself in a speculative mindset. Be careful if you are working in the areas of investment, stock markets orfinance, you need to tread carefully with due diligence.

You may fall in love from April and will be in the best phase of your life.

Make sure you take the relationship to the next level. These are tough times, and it is good to continue the journey with the right partner. Marriage is definitely on the cards from 6th April onwards.

Virgo: First Plan Your Work & Then Work On Your Plan !

People who are in finance will find a rewarding year if they control their speculative instincts. Your strengths are to understand the depth of the problem, plan properly and then execute methodically. Those who follow this path will find the year rewarding. Leave the speculative tendencies for coming years.

Try to balance your spiritual & materialistic side. You will gain a lot from taking insights from elders. It is time to take up a spiritual journey.

The second half of the year will be fruitful from a career perspective. Those in the field of accounting, law or IT will find rewards coming their way. The world is starting afresh and you need to be a step ahead.

Libra: Home is Where The Heart is !

Librans should focus on the family front. Try to forge stronger relationships with your loved ones & people who need you.

Those who want to pursue career in arts, communication or journalism, this is a good time to go to the next level. Try to address matters diplomatically to ward off any confrontations or dispute.

Those trying to buy a house or start a real estate business will have a decent year for bigger gains. The first half will be ideal to take important decisions, though the second half may help you to get better bargains. Librans who wish to marry may find a partner of their choice from April onwards.

Keep an eye on your well-being and try to keep a checkon your vices to have a healthy life. This year try to sort out matters related to your home front.2021 should bring a lot of opportunities in multiple ways.

Scorpio: If You Can't Go Outside, Go Inside !

Your family will look up to you and will seek your guidance. This year you should give enough importance to your dear ones. Your siblings will look up to you as a source of inspiration; nurture your relationship with love and care.

You should expect some gains in the first quarter of 2021 from your work or business related activities. This should not make you overconfident to take unnecessary risks. You should plan carefully before taking financial decisions from April till the end of the year. The speculative gains are high but they always come with risk. It is always good to consult an astrologer before taking any risk in search of quick gains. Also trust your inner voice before taking any important decision in matters related to finance, health, and romance this year.

You should be particularly careful from April in matters related to health and should pay attention to emotional aspects of your life. Yoga, meditation, and spiritual forces will help you in managing imbalances and will take you inwards for mental peace.

Sagittarius: What You Sow, So Shall You Reap !

All your efforts in the past will fructify in 2021. Your family has also supported you to achieve your goal; this is the time to payback in the form of love & care. The chances of securing bigger gains are possible September onwards.

While the pandemic has started easing, you still need to be cautious. Do a lot of physical activities including yoga, it will boost your immune system and you will be stronger mentally, physically and spiritually. From April, Jupiter will be in the third house and it will enhance your luck &well being.

On the love front, those who are single will find the partner of their choice and post March you may settle down. It is time to think about what you want to do with life and start preparing towards a new journey with confidence & faith.

Capricorn: Year of Responsibilities, but Patience is the key to success !

This year will be fruitful in many areas of life. You need to focus and work hard in the second half of the year. In the first half you will be shining in areas that are favorable to you. It is advisable to have control on the food you eat and curb your taste buds. Jupiter is debilitated and is in conjunction with your ruler Saturn; which may createmisunderstandings with your clients. Avoiding arguments would help. Investing in new business may not be a bad idea, but invest with caution. Rahu is in your fifth house of speculation and is in a friendly position with Saturn, better to get your individual horoscope analyzed before going overboard. This is the time to draw courage and propose to your love, as wedding bells will ring for those who are waiting to get married.

The second half of the year will be interesting as Jupiter will be in Aquarius. For people with lost love can find the true meaning of their love.

For all the hard work done in the past, you will be rewarded with positive results. Saturn over your Moon Sign Capricorn will give you many responsibilities but take it as opportunities.

Aquarius: Year of Unexpected Gains !

Saturn placed in the 12th house from your sign, will demand more discipline and hard work. This will be the perfect time for learning new skills, hiring new employees and competing against rivals. You must actively involve in your family matters related to finances.

Till 5th April, Jupiter will be in the 12th house, which will be responsible for a new beginning in every aspect. However, be careful with family members, as health may be a source of concern. Be ready to reap the fruits of your hard as the results will be just around the corner especially post March.

Saturn will give you results for your persistent efforts& Rahu will help you with unexpected gains. Yoga and meditation would be helpful for sound sleep. Be careful with investments, especially in stock markets and speculative businesses during this time.

Jupiter will be moving to Aquarius from April and this may bring some windfall. It is time to learn new things. Overall 2021 will be a fruitful year for you.

Pisces: A Cut Above The Rest !

2021 should be a year to reap benefits for your previous efforts. For two years, Saturn will be in Capricorn, which is in the 11th house of gains for Pisceans, promising real gains through your karma.

This year value your relationships and try to support your family & friends in their turbulent times. It is time to learnsomething new and enhance your communication skills, as one needs to be expressive enough to make the cut above the rest.

Your spiritual energy will bring positive changes in your life. Your partner will give you a lot of support, which will give you courage to face all challenges. The second half of the year will be packed with interesting events so find a good team for better organization. Your personal life will also see a lot of positive changes and it will be helpful to make more concrete decisions.

You may find yourself lucky this year and you may get gains in the field of real estate. Stay calm by meditating, as you are on to something big.

It is always good to consult an astrologer or you can log on to www.sundeepkochar.com to know more and to understand what lies in future and how you must gear for these two years to reap the benefits by getting your individual horoscopes analyzed.