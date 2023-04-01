April Fool's Day 2023: Pranks Ideas, Jokes, And Funny Ways To Try On Your Friends And Family

April Fool's Day: On April 1st, you may easily get away with playing nasty or innocent pranks on people and get away with it.

Try watching out that the joke doesn't make you into a mean person for the rest of your life. Poisson d'Avril is the name given to April Fool's Day in France when children stick paper fish to their friends' backs and cry "Poisson d'Avril" when the victim of the joke realises it. Gowks are the term used in Scotland for the victims of April Fool's Day, which lasts for two days (cuckoo birds).

Every year on April 1, April Fool's Day, also known as All Fool's Day, is celebrated. While playing practical jokes on people at this time of year is at an all-time high, it's vital to remember to make your pranks lighthearted, harmless, and tasteful.

On this day, pranksters, jokers, and even those who aren't all that into pranks play practical jokes and pranks on unwary individuals. You can check our prank ideas if you need some inspiration for your April Fools' Day jokes. And if you want to make someone smile on April 1st, you may send them one of these jokes:

- Which monster enjoys April 1st? Prank-einstein.

- Why do flowers not enjoy cycling? The petals keep falling off of them.

- What can't be tied yet has a bow? the rainbow.

- Do you believe April Fools' Day was named in your honour?

- A and C were going to prank their friend… Nonetheless, they are just B.

- You should know that no one understood it was an April Fools’ joke. Nobody expected you to be so funny.

- Babies born on March 31 are the easiest to prank on April Fools’ Day. They were born yesterday!

- What do you say on April 1st when it's pouring hens and ducks? It’s fowl spring weather.

- What’s a stepladder’s favourite holiday? April Stools’ Day.

April 1st: April Fool’s Day Prank Ideas

Gag Delivery: Carefully tape up an Amazon shipping box to make it appear as though a brand-new order. Then package it up in a gift box and leave it at your friend's door. What you put inside will depend on how prankish you are.

Place a piece of tape beneath a coworker's computer mouse, then covertly record them as they struggle to get it to move and wonder why.

Sending a message to a buddy with a string of odd or meaningless emojis is known as an emoji prank. See if they can decipher the message, or watch them struggle to figure out what you're trying to say.

Spelling problem practical joke: Make deliberate errors in your text messages to appear as though you have trouble with grammar and spelling. Check to see if your companion notices and corrects you or if they are just puzzled.

Give them a fake screenshot of a message exchange that didn't take place but was captured to seem authentic. Send it to your friend and see if they believe it.

Typo joke: Replace certain letters in words with surrounding keys on the keyboard. This may result in amusing and perplexing messages such as "Hlelo, waht's up?"

Wallpaper change: Make a shocking change to your coworker's wallpaper. Also, you may utilise a screenshot of the home screen as your background. Remove some of the icons once you've done that. The background will provide the impression that the icons are on the screen. Yet if your coworker tries to click on them, nothing will happen.

Do-Not Donut: Fill a doughnut up with mayo. You know what to do next.

Back Writing: Give someone a pat on the back and a sticky note which says something funny but quirky.