Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance, And More

Two times a year, Ashadha Gupt Navratri is observed, and this year's celebration is very meaningful for followers of Goddess Durga. Beginning on Saturday, July 6, 2024, this lesser-known but highly respected holiday will be honored with great devotion and several holy rites to obtain the blessings of the heavenly mother.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024: Date And Time

Pratipada Tithi Begins: July 6, 2024- 4: 26 AM

Pratipada Tithi Ends: July 7, 2024- 4: 26 AM

Ghatsthapana Muhurat: July 6, 2024: 5: 28 AM- 10: 06 AM



Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024 Significance

The nine-day celebration of Ashadha Gupt Navratri is devoted to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, also known as Durga. Commonly observed in the northern regions of India, it is alternatively referred to as Gayatri or Shakambhari Navratri. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated from the first day (Pratipada) to the ninth day (Navami) of the Shukla Paksha, or waxing phase of the moon, in the month of Ashadha. Devotees celebrate Devi Durga's ten Mahavidya forms throughout this time.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024 Rituals

The main goal of the Gupt Navratri ceremonies is to increase the potency of tantra and sadhana, or spiritual practices. Intricate Poojas (worship rituals) are performed by devotees, particularly those involved in tantra and sadhana, to appease the Goddess and ask for her blessings to accomplish their aspirations. Another popular custom during these nine days is fasting.

1. Navratri Kalash Sthapana: To honour Goddess Aadhya Shakti, an auspicious pot, or 'kalash', is placed up. To sprout, barley is sown in the Kalash. One kalash is topped with a raw coconut, and underneath is another kalash that has been filled with water. When the Kalash Sthapana is finished, an Akhand Jyoti (everlasting flame) is ignited in front of Goddess Bhagwati.

2. Sequential Worship: Numerous Poojas are performed following Kalash Sthapana. Ganesha Pooja is observed first, followed by Varun and Vishnu Pooja. Devotees also perform poojas for Shiva, the Sun, the Moon, and the nine Navagrahas (planets). Finally, a great quantity of devotional worship is devoted to the Goddess Bhagwati.

3. Recitation and Fasting: The Devi Path and Durga Saptashati, two holy writings devoted to Goddess Durga, are recited by devotees. Over the course of the nine days of Gupt Navratri, many people keep rigorous fasts.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024: Mantras' To Chant

1. “सब नर करहिं परस्पर प्रीति। चलहिम स्वधर्म निरत श्रुति नीति।।”

2. “ऊँ ह्लीं वाग्वादिनी भगवती मम कार्य सिद्धि कुरु कुरु फट् स्वाहा।”

3. “श्रीं ह्रीं श्रीं महालक्ष्मयै नम:।”

4. ॐ क्रां क्रीं क्रूं कालिका देव्यै नम:

5. ॐ दुं दुर्गायै नम: