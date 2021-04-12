हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Baisakhi 2021

Baisakhi 2021: Check date, time and significance

The joyous festival of Baisakhi which marks the Sikh New Year will fall on Wednesday, April 14 this year. Here are the details on the date, auspicious time and significance of the spring festival.

Baisakhi 2021: Check date, time and significance
File photo

New Delhi: The spring harvest festival of Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 14 this year. The occasion marks the Sikh New Year and is celebrated mainly in Punjab and other parts of North India.

According to Dirk Panchang, here is the auspicious time for Vaisakhi:

  • Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
  • Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment: 02:48 AM
  • Mesha Sankranti on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Significance of the festival

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi marks the birth of the Khalsa way of living in the Sikh religion and commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.

It also marks the time for the harvest of rabi crops. On this day, farmers thank God for the good harvest, they have had in the previous year and also pray for the same in the coming year.

How is the festival celebrated?

On this day, temples, Gurudwaras are decorated. Devotees sing bhajans, and devotional satsangs are also organised in reverence of God.

Hindus celebrate the festival by taking a holy dip along the banks of river Ganga, visit temples and meet friends. However, due to the surging COVID-19 cases across the nation, celebrations may be restricted.

We wish our readers a very Happy Baisakhi!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Baisakhi 2021BaisakhiVaisakhi 2021Vaisakhibaisakhi 2021 timingsvaisakhi timings
Next
Story

Horoscope for April 12 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Cancerians remain single today, Virgos immerse yourself in your craft

Must Watch

PT6M25S

Bengal Election 2021: PM Modi will campaign for the fifth phase today