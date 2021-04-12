Baisakhi 2021: Check date, time and significance

New Delhi: The spring harvest festival of Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 14 this year. The occasion marks the Sikh New Year and is celebrated mainly in Punjab and other parts of North India.

According to Dirk Panchang, here is the auspicious time for Vaisakhi:

Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment: 02:48 AM

Mesha Sankranti on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Significance of the festival

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi marks the birth of the Khalsa way of living in the Sikh religion and commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.

It also marks the time for the harvest of rabi crops. On this day, farmers thank God for the good harvest, they have had in the previous year and also pray for the same in the coming year.

How is the festival celebrated?

On this day, temples, Gurudwaras are decorated. Devotees sing bhajans, and devotional satsangs are also organised in reverence of God.

Hindus celebrate the festival by taking a holy dip along the banks of river Ganga, visit temples and meet friends. However, due to the surging COVID-19 cases across the nation, celebrations may be restricted.

We wish our readers a very Happy Baisakhi!