Chaitra Navrati 2020, Day 9: Worship Maa Siddhidatri to fulfill your divine aspirations

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped by the devotees on the last day. This form of Durga blesses her bhakts with wish fulfillment.

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri ends on Thursday. The ninth day is known as the Mahanavami, the final day to pray to the goddess in her full might. Each form of Maa Durga is prayed to during these nine days and on the last day, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped by the devotees. This form of Durga blesses her bhakts with wish fulfillment. All the divine aspirations of the devotees are fulfilled by Maa Siddhidatri.

Siddhi means supernatural power or meditative ability and Dhatri refers to the giver or awarder. The goddess is believed to possess several kinds of healing powers. In this form, Goddess Siddhidatri is seen having four hands holding a discus, conch shell, trident and mace, sitting on a fully bloomed lotus or a lion.

You can chant this mantra of Maa Siddhidatri for her blessings:

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यज्ञद्यैर सुरैर मरैरपि |

सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात्‌ सिद्धिदा सिद्धि दायिनी ||

Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's Ardhanareshwar Swaroop is connected with Lord Maa Siddhidatri. It is believed that one side of Mahadev is goddess Siddhidatri—the form of Durga, Shakti.

As per many beliefs and ancient vedic scriptures, Lord Shiva achieved siddhis by praying to Goddess Siddhidatri.

Jai Mata Di!

