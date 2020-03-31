Chaitra Navratri 2020, Day 7: Worship Maa Kalratri to ward off bad omen from your lives

New Delhi: On the seventh day of the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Maa Kalratri is prayed to. She is regarded as one of the many destructive forms of Maa Shakti which includes Kali, Mahakali, Bhadrakali, Bhairavi, Mrityu, Rudrani, Chamunda, Chandi and Durga.

India celebrated Navratri twice a year, first in March-April and then later in October. The one that falls between March-April is called Chaitra Navratri. This year, Chaitra Navratri began from March March 25 and the nine-day festival will end with Ram Navami celebrations on April 2. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated with must gusto and fervour across the globe. However, this time, the festive fervour is marred by the coronavirus outbreak.

Moving on, during Navratri, each form of Maa Durga is worshipped and as mentioned above, on Day 7 day or Saptami, devotees offer prayers to Maa Kalratri to ward off bad omen.

Devi Kalratri is believed to be the fiercest form of Durga, and her appearance often invokes a feeling of fear. She is the destroyer of all demon entities, ghosts, spirits and negative energies, who flee upon knowing of her arrival.

Kalratri is also associated with the crown chakra (the sahasrara chakra). She bestows the believer with siddhis and niddhis, namely knowledge, power and wealth.

Also called the Shubankari which means auspicious in Sanskrit, it is said that she gives auspicious and positive results to her devotees, making them fearless. She is also known by the names Raudri and Dhumorna.

Her weapons include hooked vajra and curved sword, Abhayamudra, Varadamudra. She is mounted on a donkey, lion or tiger as per various legends.

As we pray to the Goddess, you can chant this Kalratri Mantra for propserity:

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

Prarthana:

एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।

लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥

वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा।

वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

(The Mantras were mentioned in Drikpanchang.com)