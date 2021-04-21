हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 9: Maa Siddhidhatri fulfills divine desires, wishes of devotees

The 9-day long festival of Navratri began this year on April 13 and will last till Ram Navami on April 21 respectively. During this festive time, 9 different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. On the 9th day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidhatri is prayed to. 

Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 9: Maa Siddhidhatri fulfills divine desires, wishes of devotees
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/Wikipedia (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The 9-day long festival of Navratri began this year on April 13 and will last till Ram Navami on April 21 respectively. During this festive time, 9 different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. On the 9th day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidhatri is prayed to. 

MAA SIDDHIDHATRI WORSHIPPED ON DAY 9 OF NAVRATRI:

This form of Durga blesses her bhakts with wish fulfilment. All the divine aspirations of the devotees are fulfilled by the 9th form of Durga—Maa Siddhidhatri. Siddhi means supernatural power or meditative ability and Dhatri refers to the giver or awarder. 

The goddess is believed to possess several kinds of healing powers. In this form, Goddess Siddhidatri is seen having four hands holding a discus, conch shell, trident and mace, sitting on a fully bloomed lotus or a lion.

MAA SIDDHIDHATRI MANTRA FOR CHANTING:

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यज्ञद्यैर सुरैर मरैरपि |
सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात्‌ सिद्धिदा सिद्धि दायिनी ||

वन्दे वांछित मनोरथार्थ चन्द्रार्घकृत शेखराम्। 
कमलस्थितां चतुर्भुजा सिद्धीदात्री यशस्वनीम्॥ 
स्वर्णावर्णा निर्वाणचक्रस्थितां नवम् दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्। 
शख, चक्र, गदा, पदम, धरां सिद्धीदात्री भजेम्॥

Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's Ardhanareshwar Swaroop is connected with Lord Maa Siddhidhatri. It is believed that one side of Mahadev is goddess Siddhidhatri—the form of Durga, Shakti. As per many beliefs and ancient Vedic scriptures, Lord Shiva achieved siddhis by praying to Goddess Siddhidhatri.

Maa Siddhidhatri's weapons include Mace, Chakra, Shankha, lotus in which 8 siddhis are absorbed. The goddess is mounted on a lion or a fully bloomed lotus. 

Here's wishing all a very Happy Navratri!

 

