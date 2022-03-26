Chaitra Navratri 2022: Dates, day-wise full puja calendar, Ghatasthapana timings

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Navratri is about to begin on April 2 this year. Majorly, the festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year—Chaitra Navratri during the springtime and Sharad Navratri, which takes place ahead of the autumn. This is time for Chaitra Navratri which will begin on April 2 and culminate with Ram Navami on the 10th of the same month.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year. Ardent goddess followers eagerly wait for the festival and pray to Goddess Shakti - a form of Maa Durga - during these 9 days.

The Ghatasthapana puja, Chandra Darshan will take place on April 2, 2022 - the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

Ghatasthapana Puja Timings:

Chaitra Ghatasthapana on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:10 AM to 08:31 AM

Duration - 02 Hours 21 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 50 Mins

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 11:53 AM on Apr 01, 2022

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:58 AM on Apr 02, 2022

(According to drikpanchang.com)

CHAITRA NAVRATRI DAY-WISE PUJA CALENDAR:

Navratri Day 1 (April 2) - Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana, Shailputri Puja

Navratri Day 2 (April 3) - Dwitiya, Sindhara Dooj, Brahmacharini Puja

Navratri Day 3 (April 4) - Tritiya, Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej, Chandraghanta Puja

Navratri Day 4 (April 5) - Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Lakshmi Panchami

Navratri Day 5 (April 6) - Panchami, Naag Puja, Skandamata Puja, Skanda Sashti

Navratri Day 6 (April 7) - Shashthi, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja

Navratri Day 7 (April 8) - Saptami, Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

Navratri Day 8 (April 9) - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja

Navratri Day 9 (April 10) - Navami, Rama Navami

Navratri Day 10 (April 11) - Dashami, Navratri Parana

Nine different forms of Maa Durga are prayed to on these 9 festive days. Keeping the rise in cases of deadly novel coronavirus pandemic in mind, it is advisable to maintain social distancing and wearing of masks.

Also, one must avoid large gatherings, wash hands regularly and keep a sanitiser handy to stay protected from the COVID-19 virus.