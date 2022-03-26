Chaitra Navratri 2022: Dates, day-wise full puja calendar, Ghatasthapana timings

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Navratri is about to begin on April 2 this year. Majorly, the festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year—Chaitra Navratri during the springtime and Sharad Navratri, which takes place ahead of the autumn. This is time for Chaitra Navratri which will begin on April 2 and culminate with Ram Navami on the 10th of the same month.
According to the Gregorian calendar, the Chaitra Navratri festival takes place in the months of March-April each year. Ardent goddess followers eagerly wait for the festival and pray to Goddess Shakti - a form of Maa Durga - during these 9 days.
The Ghatasthapana puja, Chandra Darshan will take place on April 2, 2022 - the first day of Chaitra Navratri.
Ghatasthapana Puja Timings:
Chaitra Ghatasthapana on Saturday, April 2, 2022
Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:10 AM to 08:31 AM
Duration - 02 Hours 21 Mins
Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM
Duration - 00 Hours 50 Mins
Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi
Pratipada Tithi Begins - 11:53 AM on Apr 01, 2022
Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:58 AM on Apr 02, 2022
(According to drikpanchang.com)
CHAITRA NAVRATRI DAY-WISE PUJA CALENDAR:
Navratri Day 1 (April 2) - Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana, Shailputri Puja
Navratri Day 2 (April 3) - Dwitiya, Sindhara Dooj, Brahmacharini Puja
Navratri Day 3 (April 4) - Tritiya, Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej, Chandraghanta Puja
Navratri Day 4 (April 5) - Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Lakshmi Panchami
Navratri Day 5 (April 6) - Panchami, Naag Puja, Skandamata Puja, Skanda Sashti
Navratri Day 6 (April 7) - Shashthi, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja
Navratri Day 7 (April 8) - Saptami, Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja
Navratri Day 8 (April 9) - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja
Navratri Day 9 (April 10) - Navami, Rama Navami
Navratri Day 10 (April 11) - Dashami, Navratri Parana
Nine different forms of Maa Durga are prayed to on these 9 festive days. Keeping the rise in cases of deadly novel coronavirus pandemic in mind, it is advisable to maintain social distancing and wearing of masks.
Also, one must avoid large gatherings, wash hands regularly and keep a sanitiser handy to stay protected from the COVID-19 virus.
Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Chaitra Navratri!