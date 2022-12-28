Chef's special: Exotic Goan dishes you must try in the new year; check recipe
Goa and celebrations often go hand-in-hand and these some of the delicious Goan dishes are just too tempting to say no to. Here we have two of the most exotic dishes insipred by the beuaty of Goa. Let's get cooking.
Happy New Year 2023: The new year celebration is filled with lots of fun, frolic and great food and drinks. It is the time when friends and families unite to celebrate the beginning of a new year with the joy of togetherness and to manifest good vibes in your life. As you prep for the celebrations with the fam, the food should also be remarkable. We have come up with some exciting recipes especially for you, which are easy to make and take the holiday spirit to another level. Chef Anirudh Despande from The Westin Goa, shares with us two exotic winter recipes inspired by the ocean and forests of Goa.
Forbidden Berries: The Hidden Goa!
This beautiful dish serves one is the depiction of the forbidden hidden gems using the local cuisine and fresh ingredients from the coasts and forests of Goa to curate the cuisine in a progressive way. These need to be prepared as near as possible to serving in order to maximize their fragrant floral character.
Ingredients:
To prepare the Berry Burst, you will need-
65 grams mascarpone cheese
2 fresh assorted berry compote
100 grams whip cream
2 red chocolate shells
50 grams hung yoghurt
10 grams glucose
20 grams sugar castor
To prepare the Red Soil, you will need-
50 grams flour
25 grams butter
10 grams sugar
2 grams red pigment of berries
To prepare the Air Sponge, you will need-
1 sponge air mixture with siphon
To prepare the Berries Mates, you will need-
12 grams wild berries
1grams berries
1 grams agar-agar
35 grams dried berries
20 grams chocolate red
To assemble and serve (per portion)-
100 grams “berry burst” (from above)
1 level teaspoon essence (from above)
1 “red soil” (from above)
1 “air sponge” (from above)
1 “berries mates” (from above)
Fiddlehead ferns and edible flower to garnish.
Trident of Poseidon: The Lost Atlantis!
This exoitc savory dish serves one and potrays the underwater flora using the local cuisine and fresh ingredients from the Pacific Oceans of Goa to curate the cuisine and this dish in a progressive and authentic way. These items too need to be prepared as near as possible to serving in order to maximize their fragrant floral character and to make a appitising show before digging in.
Ingredients:
To prepare the Ponzu, you will need-
65 grams sake
2 fresh yuzu/ 60ml yuzu juice
700 grams mirin
525 grams rice wine vinegar
550 grams tamari
10 grams katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes)
15 grams kombu (dried kelp), browned on both sides over an open flame
To prepare the Miso Oil, you will need-
250 grams red miso paste
100 grams white miso paste
250 grams grapeseed oil
To prepare the Seashells, you will need-
1 Mussels
To prepare the Sea, you will need-
125 grams carrot, finely sliced
125 grams onion, finely sliced
75 grams fennel, finely sliced
50 grams leek, white and pale green parts only, finely sliced
50 grams shallots, sliced
5 grams garlic, finely sliced
25 grams vermouth
100 grams Chardonnay
250 grams crab claws, purged in several changes of fresh water
300 grams scallops, purged in several changes of fresh water and beards removed
225 grams Crab meat stuffed Squids and Prawns with shell and without
1.75 kilograms water
10 grams agar-agar
35 grams dried wakame seaweed
20 grams kombu
15 grams flat leaf parsley
To prepare the Seafood, you will need-
15 grams Mackerel
15 grams Salmon
To prepare the Black Rice Pudding, you will need-
10 grams grapeseed or groundnut oil
20 grams shirasu (baby eels or anchovies)
150 grams dashi stock
80 grams black rice
25 grams soffritto
30 grams parmesan cheese
30 grams seafood
3½ grams brown carbonized vegetable powder and garlic powder
Sea salt
To assemble and serve (per portion):
100 grams “Black Pudding” (from above)
1 level teaspoon miso oil (from above)
1 sea and seafood (from above)
1 “Seashell” (from above)
Terrine from seafood (To assemble from above)
Ponzu (from above)
Fiddlehead ferns and edible flower to garnish.
