Chef's special: Exotic Goan dishes you must try in the new year; check recipe

Happy New Year 2023: The new year celebration is filled with lots of fun, frolic and great food and drinks. It is the time when friends and families unite to celebrate the beginning of a new year with the joy of togetherness and to manifest good vibes in your life. As you prep for the celebrations with the fam, the food should also be remarkable. We have come up with some exciting recipes especially for you, which are easy to make and take the holiday spirit to another level. Chef Anirudh Despande from The Westin Goa, shares with us two exotic winter recipes inspired by the ocean and forests of Goa.

Forbidden Berries: The Hidden Goa!

This beautiful dish serves one is the depiction of the forbidden hidden gems using the local cuisine and fresh ingredients from the coasts and forests of Goa to curate the cuisine in a progressive way. These need to be prepared as near as possible to serving in order to maximize their fragrant floral character.

Ingredients:

To prepare the Berry Burst, you will need-

65 grams mascarpone cheese

2 fresh assorted berry compote

100 grams whip cream

2 red chocolate shells

50 grams hung yoghurt

10 grams glucose

20 grams sugar castor

To prepare the Red Soil, you will need-

50 grams flour

25 grams butter

10 grams sugar

2 grams red pigment of berries

To prepare the Air Sponge, you will need-

1 sponge air mixture with siphon

To prepare the Berries Mates, you will need-

12 grams wild berries

1grams berries

1 grams agar-agar

35 grams dried berries

20 grams chocolate red

To assemble and serve (per portion)-

100 grams “berry burst” (from above)

1 level teaspoon essence (from above)

1 “red soil” (from above)

1 “air sponge” (from above)

1 “berries mates” (from above)

Fiddlehead ferns and edible flower to garnish.

Trident of Poseidon: The Lost Atlantis!

This exoitc savory dish serves one and potrays the underwater flora using the local cuisine and fresh ingredients from the Pacific Oceans of Goa to curate the cuisine and this dish in a progressive and authentic way. These items too need to be prepared as near as possible to serving in order to maximize their fragrant floral character and to make a appitising show before digging in.

Ingredients:

To prepare the Ponzu, you will need-

65 grams sake

2 fresh yuzu/ 60ml yuzu juice

700 grams mirin

525 grams rice wine vinegar

550 grams tamari

10 grams katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes)

15 grams kombu (dried kelp), browned on both sides over an open flame

To prepare the Miso Oil, you will need-

250 grams red miso paste

100 grams white miso paste

250 grams grapeseed oil

To prepare the Seashells, you will need-

1 Mussels

To prepare the Sea, you will need-

125 grams carrot, finely sliced

125 grams onion, finely sliced

75 grams fennel, finely sliced

50 grams leek, white and pale green parts only, finely sliced

50 grams shallots, sliced

5 grams garlic, finely sliced

25 grams vermouth

100 grams Chardonnay

250 grams crab claws, purged in several changes of fresh water

300 grams scallops, purged in several changes of fresh water and beards removed

225 grams Crab meat stuffed Squids and Prawns with shell and without

1.75 kilograms water

10 grams agar-agar

35 grams dried wakame seaweed

20 grams kombu

15 grams flat leaf parsley

To prepare the Seafood, you will need-

15 grams Mackerel

15 grams Salmon

To prepare the Black Rice Pudding, you will need-

10 grams grapeseed or groundnut oil

20 grams shirasu (baby eels or anchovies)

150 grams dashi stock

80 grams black rice

25 grams soffritto

30 grams parmesan cheese

30 grams seafood

3½ grams brown carbonized vegetable powder and garlic powder

Sea salt

To assemble and serve (per portion):

100 grams “Black Pudding” (from above)

1 level teaspoon miso oil (from above)

1 sea and seafood (from above)

1 “Seashell” (from above)

Terrine from seafood (To assemble from above)

Ponzu (from above)

Fiddlehead ferns and edible flower to garnish.