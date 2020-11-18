Chhath Puja 2020: The auspicious four-day festival begins with Nahay Khay today - Check vidhi and shubh muhurat

New Delhi: The auspicious four-day long Chhath festival begins today (November 18). Chhath Puja is majorly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. However, now, devotees from other places too mark the festival with much fervour. The festivities begin with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on Day 2. The main puja revolves around the Sun God and devotees worship him during sunset and sunrise.

To thank the Sun Lord for sustaining life on Earth, devotees observe fast, offer their prayers and conclude the puja by worshipping Chhathi Maiya. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

This festival begins on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha and is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. While Chhath Puja starts with Nahay Khay, it ends with Usha Arghya. Chhath will be celebrated from November 18 to November 21.

Important dates to remember, puja vidhi and muhurat:

November 18: Nahay Khay

On this day, devotees wake up early, take a bath and wear new clothes. People prefer to take a dip in the rivers to begin their vrat and do sankalpa to observe the vrat with utmost devotion. Then, they take the blessings of Chhathi Maiya and begin the puja.

The meal consists of curry prepared with bottle guard (Lauki) and chana daal and rice. The food prepared for Nahay Khay is satvik. Those devotees performing Chhath Puja eat the meal cooked by them and others are offered it in the form of prasad. That's the first and last meal for the devotees for the day.

Sunrise timing: 6:46 am

Sunset timing: 5:26 pm

November 19: Kharna

On the second day, Kharna is celebrated. Devotees observe Nirjala vrat from sunrise to sunset. They break their fast only after offering prayers to the Sun God during sunset. On this day, devotees prepare kheer as prasad.

Sunrise time: 6:47 am

Sunset time: 5:26 pm

November 20: Sandhya Arghya

The main day of Chhath Puja is on the Shashthi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. On this day, people observing the festival offer Sandhya Arghya to Sun God.

Sunrise time: 6:48 am

Sunset time: 5:26 pm

November 21: Usha Arghya

The last day of Chhath Puja is observed on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Devotees break their fast (do the Parana) on this day after offering their prayers and arghya to the rising sun.

Sunrise time: 6:49 am

Interestingly, sunrise and sunset timings are of great significance because they represent the cycle of birth and death.

Devotees offer their prayers to Surya Devta to thank the Lord for sustaining life on Earth. Women observing Chhath Puja are known as the Parvaitin. They pray from the happiness, prosperity and well-being of their families.

People light lamps with pure ghee and offer flowers and fruits to the Sun God. The prasad includes kheer, sweets, Thekua, rice laddoos, fruits (sugarcane, sweet lime and banana) is offered in a small bamboo soop winnows.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Chhath Puja!