NewsLifestyleCulture
CHHATH PUJA

Chhath Puja 2022: Dates, timings for 'nahay khai, kharna and surya argh' this year

The festival of Chhath Puja begins with a holy bath and ends with offering Arghya to the rising sun. Preparation for this puja starts before Diwali. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The great festival of Chhath Puja begins after Diwali on the Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. It is not a single-day festival but it lasts for complete four days.
  • The festival of Chhath Puja begins with a holy bath and ends with offering Arghya to the rising sun. Preparation for this puja starts before Diwali.

Trending Photos

Chhath Puja 2022: Dates, timings for 'nahay khai, kharna and surya argh' this year

New Delhi: The great festival of Chhath Puja begins after Diwali on the Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. It is not a single-day festival but it lasts for complete four days. 

The festival of Chhath Puja begins with a holy bath and ends with offering Arghya to the rising sun. Preparation for this puja starts before Diwali. 

A 'nirjala' fast is observed throughout, this is considered to be the most difficult fast. You can understand the importance of Chhath Puja from the fact that it is celebrated in many big and small cities of the country including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai. 

Chhath Puja 2022 calendar and shubh muhurta:

1. First day of Chhath Puja

Nahay-Khai 2022: October 28, Friday
Sunrise: 06:30 am
Sunrise: 05:39 pm

Shobhan Yog-
Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 06:30 am to 10:42 am.
Ravi Yog: 10:42 am to 06.31 am the next morning

2. Second day of Chhath Puja

Lohanda and Kharna 2022: 29 October, Saturday
Sunrise: 06.31 am
Sunrise: 05:38 pm

Shobhan Yog-
Ravi Yog: 06.31 am to 09.06.00 am
Sukarma Yog: From 10.23 pm to the next morning

3. Third Day of Chhath Puja

Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja 2022: 30 October, Sunday
Sunset: 05:38 pm

Shobhan Yog-
Sukarma Yoga: morning to 07:16 pm
Dhriti Yoga: 07:16 pm to the next morning
Ravi Yoga: 07:26 am to 05:48 am the next day
Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 06:31 am to 07:26 am

4. Fourth Day of Chhath Puja

Morning Arghya of Chhath Puja 2022: October 31, Monday
Sunrise: 06:32 am

Shobhan Yog-
Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 05:48 am to 06:32 am
Tripushkar Yog: 05:48 am to 06:32 am

Live Tv

Chhath PujaChhath Puja 2022Chhath Puja pooja tithiChhath Puja shubh muhuatNahay khai timekharna timechhath puja timechhath puja dateChhath Puja date timing

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim
DNA
DNA: Friendship with pigeons could affect your health
DNA
DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes
DNA Video
DNA: Canada...the 'favourite destination' of Khalistani terrorists!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society