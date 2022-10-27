Chhath Puja 2022: Dates, timings for 'nahay khai, kharna and surya argh' this year
- The great festival of Chhath Puja begins after Diwali on the Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. It is not a single-day festival but it lasts for complete four days.
New Delhi: The great festival of Chhath Puja begins after Diwali on the Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. It is not a single-day festival but it lasts for complete four days.
The festival of Chhath Puja begins with a holy bath and ends with offering Arghya to the rising sun. Preparation for this puja starts before Diwali.
A 'nirjala' fast is observed throughout, this is considered to be the most difficult fast. You can understand the importance of Chhath Puja from the fact that it is celebrated in many big and small cities of the country including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai.
Chhath Puja 2022 calendar and shubh muhurta:
1. First day of Chhath Puja
Nahay-Khai 2022: October 28, Friday
Sunrise: 06:30 am
Sunrise: 05:39 pm
Shobhan Yog-
Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 06:30 am to 10:42 am.
Ravi Yog: 10:42 am to 06.31 am the next morning
2. Second day of Chhath Puja
Lohanda and Kharna 2022: 29 October, Saturday
Sunrise: 06.31 am
Sunrise: 05:38 pm
Shobhan Yog-
Ravi Yog: 06.31 am to 09.06.00 am
Sukarma Yog: From 10.23 pm to the next morning
3. Third Day of Chhath Puja
Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja 2022: 30 October, Sunday
Sunset: 05:38 pm
Shobhan Yog-
Sukarma Yoga: morning to 07:16 pm
Dhriti Yoga: 07:16 pm to the next morning
Ravi Yoga: 07:26 am to 05:48 am the next day
Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 06:31 am to 07:26 am
4. Fourth Day of Chhath Puja
Morning Arghya of Chhath Puja 2022: October 31, Monday
Sunrise: 06:32 am
Shobhan Yog-
Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 05:48 am to 06:32 am
Tripushkar Yog: 05:48 am to 06:32 am
