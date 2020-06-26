हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Jayanti: Lesser known facts about King of Kolhapur on birth anniversary

Shahu Maharaj was a social reformer and highly influenced by Jyotiba Phule. He was born on June 26, 1874, and breathed his last on May 6, 1922, at the age of 47. 

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Jayanti: Lesser known facts about King of Kolhapur on birth anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@DrSubhashMoS

New Delhi: Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, also known by the names Shahu or Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, was the first king or Maharaja of Kolhapur. He hailed from the Bhonsle dynasty of the Maratha rulers. He reigned from 1894-1922.

Shahu Maharaj was a social reformer and highly influenced by Jyotiba Phule. He was born on June 26, 1874, and breathed his last on May 6, 1922, at the age of 47. 

On Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj's birth anniversary, netizens paid tribute to the erstwhile Maratha ruler. 

On his birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj: 

He was born to Jaisingrao Ghatge and Radhabai. His father was the village chief, and mother was from the royal family of Mudhol. Shahu was first named Yeshwantrao.

He was later adopted by Queen Anandibai, widow of King Shivaji IV, of the princely state of Kolhapur. Till the age of 10, his father taught him but after that, he went to Rajkumar College, Rajkot.

Shahu Maharaj enjoyed wrestling as a sport.

He married Lakshmibai Khanvilkar, a nobleman's daughter from Baroda in 1891 and were blessed with four children - two daughters and two sons.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj worked towards women emancipation in his region. He constructed schools for education and also legalised widow remarriage in 1917.

After his death, Shahu Maharaj was succeeded by his eldest son Rajaram III as the Maharaja of Kolhapur.

Here's to hail the spirit of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj on his birth anniversary!

 

Tags:
Chhatrapati Shahu MaharajShahu MaharajRajarshi Shahu MaharajShahu Maharaj JayantiShahu Maharaj birth anniversarykolhapurMaharaja of Kolhapur
Next
Story

On Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020, Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Lord with breathtaking sand art creations at Puri beach

  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 94,67,008Confirmed
  • 4,83,461Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M29S

America's support to India against China