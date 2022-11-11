Children's day 2022: Top quotes, ideas for speech

Happy Children's day 2022: Celebrated every year on November 14, Children's Day is a special occasion which marks the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was born in 1889 and thus, this year, the country will celebrate his 131st birth anniversary.

Jawaharlal Nehru was immensely fond of children and shared a special bond with them. He was popular among the children as 'Chacha Nehru'. Thus, after his death in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament which marked the beginning of the celebration of Children's Day.

To celebrate the day, various events are organized for children in schools. These events include fancy dress competition, drama, singing, dance performances and last but last not the least; distribution of chocolates and sweets.

Children also give speeches on this day to commemorate Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Here are some ideas of speeches for children who are willing to take participation in the speech programs. Take a look at these samples:

Children's Day Speech:

Good morning respected principal, teachers and my dear friends,

As you all know, we are all gathered here to celebrate Children’s Day. It marks the 131st birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was loved by children and hence was referred as 'Chacha Nehru'.

Observed on 14 November, Children's day is celebrated every year to pay tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was country's first prime minister. He served the nation as prominent leader, politician and a great freedom fighter. He took oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India in the year 1947.

Throughout his tenure of 16 years, he advocated for children and their right of education. He believed that the children are the future of the country and thus, it is essential to educate them well.

He dreamt of the bright future of India and believed that the children will make better India. He once rightly said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way they bring them up will determine the future of the country."

Today, let’s take a pledge to make the future of this country brighter by seeking growth in our respective fields and ensuring that every child in this country enjoys equal rights and gets quality education.

With this, I would like to conclude my speech. Thank you everyone for being here and paying heed to my words. Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Children’s Day!

Children's Day speech ideas

Additionally, here are some Children's Day speech ideas that you can consider while writing one.



- Start with a brief introduction of Pandit Nehru.



- Talk about his role in the freedom struggle



- Mention his contributions towards education



- Do not forget to add the importance of education

Top 5 quotes on children's day