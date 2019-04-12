Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—April 12, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Try to maintain the good will, if you do not want to expand the business. While you will solve your relationship issues, make sure not to stress yourself too much. You may need to invest your diplomacy in all your business ventures in order to get success. Work will be in full flow and will bring in a lot of success for you today.

Taurus

There may be some issues with your extended family members or former relationships, but you will successfully maintain a balance between your existing relationship and former ones.

The day will be wakened up to fill your life with surprises.

Gemini

Use your diplomacy to convince people. This will help you earn more projects. The day will take you to height of success and your willpower will drive you to directions of achievement. Don't get too emotional, you have a habit of losing control over yourself when it comes to love and romance

Cancer

There will be some priorities in your family, which may seek your prime attention.You will understand the necessity of teamwork today. Don't get baffled and lost in the tyrannies. Use your determination and this will take you top of the chart.

Leo

Advices over money will come from close friends and relatives. You would be empathic towards close friends and family today. Your concern towards them will protect them from all evils. Today you must control your partner's emotion more than yours. Take care of your finance.

Virgo

There is a possibility of too much of money flow on legal issues. Think before you spend. You may start strategizing and saving money from now itself. Those having their own business will have huge chance of getting new order.

Libra

Your creative self will start paying off. You will be full of ideas and most of your ideas will take you to greater heights. Make sure you manage them all properly else they would all be wasted. You would manage time to listen to all family issues and get involved in each issue and solve them.

Scorpio

You would get a little philosophical and would start feeling that your life is only meant for another people's benefit. Your selflessness will help many people and lead them towards positivity.

Make sure you start gathering energy from as you will be required to work double in the beginning of new business.

Sagittarius

Your emotional bond is at utmost priority for your romantic life today. You have a healthy love life, and this will show in your routine. You really need to save for a better future. Good time for your finance may start soon.

Capricorn

You need to look after the administrative side of your business with extra care today.

If you are into a long- distance relationship, the day will bring some good for you today.

You need to save money for your future; there is a huge spending waiting for you.

Aquarius

Always go by your instinct and not by your brain. If you had experienced a tough phase it will bring you a bundle a new opportunities and projects today. You will achieve happiness in your personal relationships.

Pisces

If you are single, you may meet with some potential singles today. But your shyness may hinder your chances in your love life. If you are planning to tie the knot, you can get the ideal time for the same today. Your best asset for the day is your practicality. This will help you to motivate for savings.