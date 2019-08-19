Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — August 19, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

People are going to respond to your ideas rather than your orders. So if you want to get something done, make sure you portray it like you’re sharing ideas with someone rather than forcing orders on them. It’s always better to show people you’re trying to help them instead of infringing your ideas on them.

Taurus

It’s going to be a productive and active day for you - even if you might feel like your energy is a bit on the lower side. Your low energy is just in your head, and not in your body. So make sure you put this day to good use and train your brain to have the energy you need to finish all your tasks.

Gemini

If you think someone is not being completely open towards you right now, then it’s best for you to give them their space. It’s not advisable for you to be all up in their face, asking them what’s wrong. Sometimes people just need a breather from others, and that’s possibly what is happening here. So don’t think too much into it.

Cancer

Take time to figure things out today. Look at everything from all angles before you come to a conclusion and make any decision. Your instincts are usually strong, but today it’s better to look at things from a practical side first. Once you’re sure about everything practically, then weigh your options and make your decision. But don’t let your heart step in before your brain today.

Leo

You’re an ambitious person who is always looking to learn new things. If you’re thinking of going back to school or getting a new certification of some sort, then today is a great day to go through with applications. Your acceptance power is high and people are going to love you whether it’s on paper or in person. Just make sure you express your interests clearly.

Virgo

Turn to a friend for insights on your indecisiveness today. You might feel a little pulled towards a certain person, and this might be the person who will give you the advice you’re looking for. So make sure you listen to them carefully, because you’re not able to think straight today - and there’s nothing wrong in asking for help.

Libra

Your relationships at both work and in your personal life are going to take a turn for the good today. You might be feeling that someone is always wearing the pants, but today that’s going to be balanced. Your partner is going to respect your choices and decisions, and they’re also going to expect you to respect theirs. No matter how much you believe in your ideas, remember to always take suggestions for a smooth relationship.

Scorpio

Cleanse yourself today. You’ve been stressing over things way too much, and it’s best if you let go of that stress today. We know it’s easier said than done, but you need to find time for yourself. Try taking a day off work and doing things just for yourself. You need this break.

Sagittarius

Home is where the heart is. If you haven’t seen your family in a while and haven’t gone home, then today is the day to do that. You’ve been feeling quite worked up lately, and spending some time with family is going to help sort it all out. You’re going to feel in your comfort zone and safe when you’re around family. Try to get in that zone today, it will make you feel better.

Capricorn

Go slow Cap and stop rushing into things. We know that you aren’t where you want to be, and you deserve to be way higher than you actually are. But remember that patience is a virtue. If you wait, you’ll receive what you want and deserve. So take deep breaths and wait for the good to come to you.

Aquarius

Reach out to an old friend and apologise. You’ve hurt someone without knowing it, and they aren’t going to say anything to you about it because they’re trying to be the bigger person here. However, you need to step up and say sorry. This will sort things between the two of you and make your relationship stronger.

Pisces

You’re ready to take on the world today. You’re beaming with confidence, and that’s something that hasn’t come to you so easily lately. Enjoy this day of confidence. Wear the clothes you’ve been too scared to wear, do things which you haven’t been able to do due to lack of confidence. Enjoy today and step out of your comfort zone to have some fun.