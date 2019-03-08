Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—March 8, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You are in an incredibly sensitive period, a time when you can cry at the drop of a hat. It is not out of sadness, however, but from a profound opening to feelings of love. You are available to others who need you but may not be attracted to those who are strong. Enjoy the romanticism of the moment but try not to sacrifice too much for love or approval.

Taurus

Effective communication skills may afford you new opportunities to get your message across and express yourself to others. At this time, your communicating ability can go beyond words, and therefore, you also relate well on physical, spiritual and emotional levels with others. In business as well as in personal life, you can reconcile differences with those around you without giving up your individuality and beliefs.

Gemini

Make certain you put your energies and service at their disposal. All business or legal matters, as well as travel and academic interests, appear more promising currently. You may be in an optimistic and expansive mood which increases your vitality and brings you maximum efficiency and productivity on the job.

Cancer

You may feel relief by bringing certain issues out in the open at this time. Your wit and humour can assist you in talking your way out of a complicated or long-standing situation and get things back on track rather quickly. This can be a time for optimism and hope. You have a chance to expand what you are doing and to gain recognition for it as well.

Leo

You can feel like a tiger in a cage and may do just about anything to get out. Negatively, this can mean that you act recklessly in ways which can be damaging to your future. You are so anxious to be free that you can act destructively. But this is also a time when you can discover some innovative ideas about self-respect, develop new goals, and free yourself from old, limited ideas about what it means to be successful in this world.

Virgo

There may be an opportunity now to rejuvenate and improve a relationship with a parent. In addition, your love and acceptance toward loved ones offers them an opportunity to release their fears or feelings of grief and sorrow. You emerge from this cycle more compassionate, mature, and sympathetic.

Libra

If you are aware of what you want to accomplish, you may reap the benefits and success of your achievements. This is a favourable period for making intelligent decisions regarding your career and creative planning. You have a natural ability to grasp knowledge and learn from your work environment.

Scorpio

You may also find yourself feeling the need to approach others about the way they express themselves and treat others. You may find yourself feeling disappointed in others or losing confidence in yourself but do not allow yourself to wallow in self-pity and negative feelings. Instead, try to see clearly where changes are needed and make them.

Sagittarius

Your feelings and needs for love and closeness emerge very strongly. You may also channel some of these feelings into creative or artistic work, something that evokes and expresses your deepest self. You experience sudden insights, make discoveries, come up with fresh solutions to old problems, and seek alternatives to the usual routine way of doing things.

Capricorn

A mate, partner, or someone wise to your circumstances can greatly assist you with genuine offers of guidance and acceptance. You may come out of this period with new perspectives, attitudes, and values about love and intimacy. You could be fascinated by powerful people with powerful ideas.

Aquarius

you may be feeling a tremendous sense of responsibility or devotion toward your mate, or you may rely too heavily upon your partner to supply you with assurances, dependability, and emotional fulfilment. In a strong and sound relationship, any imbalance or tensions might only require minor adjustments. However, if a love union is unstable or lacking in security, this may be a time when separations, break-ups, or unfriendliness and hostility can occur.

Pieces

Your own leadership qualities may not be noticed or appreciated in ways that support your professional interests. Try not to assess your self-worth only based on what you can accomplish at work now. Hold on to your self-confidence and take this time as an opportunity to gain further understanding of your vocational purposes and directions.