Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 16, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Today your patience will be put to the test by the ones around you. You will find that one of your major projects is going to be put on hold by one of your superiors. Even though this might make you angry, you need to keep your calm. When people understand that only you can do the task, it will come back to you.

Taurus

Your high energy makes you a great contender for a leadership position today. However, this position isn’t going to end up in your lap itself. You need to go ahead and grab it. Talk to your superiors about creating a growth plan for you, and then offer your leadership skills.

Gemini

If you’re not ready to do something and commit to something new, then don’t say you will do it. This will make you sound like you’re not planned enough, especially at your workplace. The best way to handle today is only to commit to what you can give, and nothing else.

Cancer

Make arrangements with your family or your group of companions to accomplish something—anything. You don't host to design an enormous supper get-together or another intricate occasion. Indeed, even simply lounging around staring at the TV together will bring you once more into one another's lives in the manner that you should be.

Leo

A lot of complicated issues are going to find their way towards you. You’ll find yourself being stuck and confused in the middle of these issues. However, you need to remember that to get through all of this, you have to get your problem solving cap on. Think logically and solve problems strategically - things are bound to go well.

Virgo

Today you’ll find yourself getting along best with people who touch your analytical side. This is because you’re in thinking mode right now. Everything that is coming towards you is passing your critical thinking process. This is a good thing, as you’ll meet many like yourself with whom you can connect.

Libra

Find time to attend a new festival or event today. You need to widen your horizons. You can’t expect to sit in a closed room and for things to come to you themselves. Drag a friend along for company to these events for a more relaxed and enjoyable time.

Scorpio

Someone you’re close to might challenge you on something you believe in. However, instead of getting angry and annoyed, it’s best to let others have their own opinions. It’s okay to believe in different things, you don’t have to let go of your belief for someone else and vice versa.

Sagittarius

Someone in your life needs to step up and take up more responsibility - and that someone is you. You can’t always expect others to do your tasks and sit back taking the credit. You need to get your hands in the mud and get into the action - only then things will work out how you want them to.

Capricorn

Breaking the rules isn’t always a bad thing, especially when the broken rules are going to benefit you. You’re not being able to reach your full potential at work due to the people around you. The best thing for you to do would be to ask for a position of authority yourself, so people can understand your true skills. If they don’t then find another job.

Aquarius

Have you been feeling somewhat exhausted with your life recently? All things considered, uplifting news! Today offers you an incredible chance to rock the boat and get your adrenaline moving once more! Without a doubt, it may expect you to go for broke or two, however, isn't that the main way you can win some of the time?

Pisces

Communication is significant today - written, spoken, and even non-verbal communication will all pass on strong implications. The people you'll be managing right currently are fixed on you firmly—even outsiders will nearly have the option to complete your sentences.