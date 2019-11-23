Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 23, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions by Sundeep Kochar for November 23, 2019.

Aries

Individuals in high positions will be very much supportive towards you today and you will most likely profit under this. Ensure you have gotten your work done well and have enough motivations to guarantee that the great tilt benefits you from all edges.

Taurus

Rewards are coming your way today. You will notice that people are agreeing with you and giving you credit for the things you’ve done. Take this recognition as a symbol of motivation for yourself. Push yourself harder to get better at your skill, and you won’t be disappointed.

Gemini

If you’re into business, then this is a good day for you. The investments you’ve made in the past are going to pay off. If there’s anything else you want to invest in, then today is a good day to do it. Cheers to your financial stability and profit.

Leo

Use today to sort out the issues you’re facing in your personal life. You’ve been ignoring them for way too long because of your mind being into work. However, this is causing you emotional distress. So make sure you sort your personal life out.

Virgo

Today is going to be all about mixed feelings. You might find yourself liking something, and you might find yourself disliking it at the same time. This is going to put you in a bowl of soup. The best thing to do is not to make any decisions today - as your train of thought might hinder your decisions.

Libra

The finish line is very close Libra, so don’t give up now. You’re very close to your final goal to back down now. Focus on working out how you’re finally going to get to your goal. It might seem rough, but it’s not that far. It’s going to be very easy for you to get there as long as you know what you’re doing - and you plan your next steps.

Scorpio

Don’t let people take advantage of you today. You’re going to be surrounded by a lot of people who claim they want the best for you, but are actually on the fake side. Don’t worry though, your smart mind will figure out who is real and who is fake. Just don’t let anyone take advantage of you.

Sagittarius

Letting go of things can hurt, but it’s the best way to move on and start over. You might not want to leave the past in the past, but you have to let bygones be bygones or else your mind is not going to be at peace. Today, spend some time to forget what has happened in the past and focus on your present and your future.

Capricorn

Today you’re going to be awarded the sense of responsibility that you’ve been looking for - and you deserve it. You’ve worked very hard to reach where you are right now and you’re finally going to receive the credit and authority you deserve. Make the most out of this and prove your skills to everyone around you so no one has the opportunity to undermine you.

Aquarius

Keep a fair distance from people, no matter how close they are to you. It’s easy to get attached to people you think are close to you, but you never know who has what in their mind regarding your well being. It’s best to maintain a healthy distance with everyone you know and you will find yourself in a very safe and peaceful state of mind.

Pisces

You need to open up your mind and explore, see things in a different way. You think everything revolves around you, but it really doesn’t. The truth is that there are people who need you way more than you need them, yet they’re going out of their way to be there for you. So try to be there for them today.