Daughter's Day 2020: Top SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook messages for your angel!

New Delhi: Daughter's Day - the special day to celebrate the angels in your life - is today. Yay! It's Daughter's Day (September 27). It is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September. The special occasion is for all the daughters, who make life worth living and spread joy wherever they go.

Daughter's Day was primarily celebrated to create awareness against female infanticide in India. Parents all across the world celebrate this day with great joy as daughters are the best gift anybody can ever get.

Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have already sent out their best wishes to their daughters and it's time for others to do so.

Take a look:

And, now, on this special day, here are some of the best messages that you can send to your daughters and make their day memorable:

* A daughter is the best thing that can happen to anyone and we feel proud to be your parents.

* A daughter is a mother's treasure and a father's joy, wish you a very happy Daughter's Day, my darling.

* Thanks for coming into our lives, your smile gives me joy, your existence gives meaning to my life.

* Angels are often disguised as daughters and I am glad God sent you to be mine.

* A daughter is God's way of saying may you have a happy life ahead.

* Dear Daughter, thank you for completing my life.

* Roses are red, Sky is blue, Oh my daughter I am blessed to have you.

* Thanks for being the sunshine, dear daughter. A very happy Daughter's Day to you.

* May you be blessed with the best of everything because you, my daughter, deserve every bit of it.

* Daughters hold our hands for a little while but hold our hearts forever.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Daughter's Day.