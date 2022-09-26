NewsLifestyleCulture
Durga Puja 2022: Here is your special festive playlist!

If you`re ready to kick start your Puja celebrations this year, why not start by checking out this list of the melodious Durga puja special tracks?

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 10:10 AM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Durga Puja is here again and like most people, it`s not easy to keep calm! Because wherever you go, you either find yourself drooling over gorgeous pandals, or savouring traditional delicacies at your favourite places, and let`s not forget, wearing our best outfits and jewellery to join friends and families in the celebrations.

One thing that mostly goes unnoticed is how the Puja special songs also play an important part in the mega galore and celebrations. So, if you`re ready to kick start your Puja celebrations this year, why not start by checking out this list of the melodious Durga puja special tracks?

1. Dhaker tale komor dole

 

Well, this one had to be on the top, considering it is the most popular track played in pandals almost yearly! This song is from the movie `Poran Joy Jalia Re`, and is sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. It`s been everyone`s favourite Durga Puja song for years, and its popularity only keeps growing!

2. Dhake Komor Dola

 

Runki Goswami, a renowned musician and curator of SuRHeal, is all set to launch a vibrant and rhythmic song this Durga Puja. This is a new song and creates a perfect amalgamation of festive lyrics, music and rhythm. The song was released across all platforms including YouTube, Gaana, Spotify, iTunes etc on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, so you can now give it a listen!

3. Bolo Dugga Maiki

 

Sung in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, this song is yet another perfect festive song that promises to take you on a spiritual journey. Fresh lyrics, terrific beats, and great rhythm make this song top the charts in everyone`s Durga Puja playlist.

4. Dugga Elo

 

Monali Thakur`s beautiful voice transports you into a joyous world with this song. The song is from the album that goes by the same name and its composer is Guddu. It`s yet another song that awakens the festive spirit in the listener!

5. Durge Durge Durgatinashini

 

Old but classic! This timeless song is sung by the great Asha Bhosale and reverberates through your mind and soul with great notes and a melodious tune. Music was composed by the great RD Burman and ever since it was released, it has been a favourite amongst people! 

