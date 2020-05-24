Eid 2020: Here’s how you celebrate the festival in a special way amid lockdown

New Delhi: Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated widely by Muslim communities across the globe with much fevour. However, celebrations this year have been marred by the crisis created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing will come in the way of praying and gatherings. But this is the need of the hour and we have to follow it to contain the spread of the virus.

India celebrates Eid on May 25, and ahead of the festival, here are a few tips on how you can make it special during the lockdown.

- Wake up early in the morning. Take a shower and get dressed up in your best attire.

- Pray to Allah at your homes along with your family. Restrict yourself from going out and joining community prayers.

- Exchange gifts with family and greet each other with the grace of Allah by wishing 'Eid Mubarak'! If you want to gift someone away from you, send the items online and greet them through WhatsApp or text messages.

- Video call your family members and friends across the globe and extend your Eid greetings.

- Help your parents/partners in decorating the home or in the kitchen. Make the most of your time at home this Eid.

- After greeting and embracing each other, relish the delicacies made at home and the sewayian, the Eid specialty.

- Muslims believe in giving Zakat al-Fitr to the poor which means giving charity to the needy towards the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Hence, this time do charity online. Contribute to the various funds fighting again the virus or feed the needy ones.

Wishing everyone 'Eid Mubarak'!