Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Here's how you can celebrate in style

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is here and the entire nation is immersed in the festive fervour. The festival of Eid is eagerly awaited by Muslims observing the month-long fast (Rozas). Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr is also known as the 'festival of breaking the fast'.

In India, Eid will be celebrated on June 5, 2019. So, we thought why not compile some ideas on how to celebrate Eid in style:

Long kurta with Palazzo pants

Ditch your traditional salwar for once and get your hands on the latest fashion fad girls. You can complete your Eid look by teaming a long kurta with cool palazzo pants. This will add that retro zing to your outfit!

Colourful Dupatta

You can wear a beautiful colourful dupatta either embellished with a latkan or laced with gota patti. These are easily available in local markets and are not too pricey as well. So, a simple salwar-kurta can stand out with a beautiful statement dupatta!

Classic juttis or mojris

Girls, this time you must get your show rack extended! The latest fad right now is having a jutti or mojri beautified with ghungroos or golden pattis. These are available online and come in vibrant colours.

Kohl-eyed beauties

In this festive spirit, you can get ready by keeping your make-up minimal. Try applying kohl in your eyes and giving it a nice winged curve too if it suits you. Your gorgeous kohled-eyes will make you a stunner come what may!

Traditional Jewellery

Do wear some traditional silver jewellery on this day while getting ready. It will make your entire look of the day so cool. So when you wear those long kurtas and dupattas, do add those bangles or earrings to make you look completely ready for the celebrations!