Exclusive: 7 overrated honeymoon destinations in India that you must avoid; select THESE alternatives instead

Whether it's a love or arranged marriage, whether you know your spouse, from before, for years or a few months, that first holiday after marriage - the honeymoon - is a special occasion for every couple. You would want your honeymoon to be special, and the choice of destination is the most important. There are some places - while having their own charm - are too commonly frequented and it's better to avoid those and select a more serene and less touristy alternative for your honeymoon.

Best Exotic Honeymoon Destinations in India

Alapati Krishna Mohan, MD, Southern Travels, gives us a list of emerging alternatives as honeymoon destinations in India to suit the needs of couples seeking a secluded and private getaway.

1) Drop Mussoorie, witness sun-kissed Himalayan ranges in Chakrata

The quaint charm of Mussoorie, a stunning town, has been a tourist attraction for many years, and since then, it has gradually developed into a busy town in terms of the crowd, markets, and the construction of many hotels or buildings all over. Also, apart from the nearby Kempty Falls, there is little to do around the market area and attempt to escape city life. If you have already visited Mussoorie or looking for an alternative place, then Chakrata is a perfect honeymoon destination, especially for couples who simply want to be together and do not want a lot of tourists around.

Surrounded by a verdant forest, Chakrata is perfect for people who love mountains and looking to escape the daily hustle and bustle for a relaxing vacation. Couples can avail the pleasure of adventure by doing activities such as trekking, skiing, climbing the Kharamba Mountain, and being enchanted by a wide variety of flora and fauna.

2) Not Darjeeling, enjoy yak ride at the breathtaking Tsomgo Lake in Gangtok

Darjeeling, a beautiful town in West Bengal, is among the honeymoon places couples usually choose, but it has now become more populated and might not be an ideal place for vacation for people who want to enjoy in hush surrounded by enchanting nature. Also, not to mention the iconic Kanchenjunga sunrise from Tiger Hill now requires you to struggle with the morning traffic to reach your desired spot.

In contrast, Gangtok is a dreamy tapestry of exquisite scenery and an enchanting environment. The snow-covered drives, monasteries, glittering lakes, high mountains, and lush green valleys contribute to exuding romanticism in every way. It will astound you with its captivating beauty and well-known trekking locations. You can go for Gangtok sightseeing, and view Kanchenjunga and other peaks from Tashi View Point. Tourists can also go for an amazing cable car ride and enchanting yak safari or indulge in some adventurous activities, including trekking, paragliding, and river rafting in Teesta. Further, Rumtek Monastery, Nathula Pass, Tsomgo Lake, Hanuman Tok, and Namchi are some of the places that can make your trip a memorable one.

3) Instead of Ooty, enjoy local coffee straight from the plantations in Coorg

The world-famous hill station in the South, Ooty, which is teeming with visitors from across the world, has over the years gradually succumbed to rife commercialization. Moreover, hotels and restaurants provide poor value for money, and there are frequent instances of water shortages which might make you look for a problem-free alternative honeymoon destination like Coorg.

One of the top substitutes for exotic honeymoon locations in India is Coorg. Near Bangalore, this mountainous getaway is renowned for its flavourful coffee grounds, spice plantations, gushing waterfalls, and picturesque hills. You can seek a stay on a coffee farm, behold the beauty of the verdant hills, forested slopes, undulating terrain, and charming villages, and can savour the exceptional Kodava hospitality.

4) Explore magnificent murals and ancient temples in Spiti, drop Leh-Ladakh

Like any big metropolis, Leh in Ladakh begins with vast asphalt highways, stops at the Leh palace, and concludes in an extremely occupied marketplace. Moreover, you can prefer staying at Leh if you are visiting for a spiritual or religious purpose, but if you need a more adventurous location for your honeymoon, then you may consider Spiti.

On the other hand, Spiti also referred to as Little Tibet, will astound you with its magnificence and leave you speechless. It is surrounded by mountains and glaciers and is home to a variety of charming medieval monasteries and villages where visitors can stay. Explore the Bara-Shigri glacier, the second-longest glacier in the world, by going on a safari or engaging in some hiking on one of the many well-known trails. Make sure you pick this location for your honeymoon vacation instead of another overrated Indian location and enjoy an adventure together.

5) Not Jaipur, discover marvellous forts in Jaisalmer

Unfortunately, Jaipur, formerly renowned as the royal city, has always been among the favorite holiday destination for people, whether it's a newly married couple, a group of youngsters, or a family. Further, with each passing year, the capital city of Rajasthan is now considered less attractive for several reasons as a honeymoon and tourist destination. A vacation to Jaipur is likely to turn out less than ideal due to the costly accommodations, offensive odors, unclean locations, conflicting tour guides, and the hustle and bustle of a massive crowd.

Therefore, if you are thinking of making your honeymoon in Rajasthan, you can choose Jaisalmer as your romantic escape. Whether it's the magnificent forts, the historic Havelis, or the thrilling desert camps and safari in Jaisalmer, the location has everything you need for a perfect, unique honeymoon. Additionally, experience a camel safari, a folk music show in the evening, and stargazing in the desert while staying in one of Thar Desert's opulent tents.

6) Munnar is pretty, but go for bamboo rafting in Wayanad

No doubt, Munnar's tea gardens, and hazy mountains make it breathtakingly lovely. But after you've admired the splendour, Munnar doesn't offer much to do. Moreover, if you want to have a more thrilling and engaging experience, then you can consider going to Wayanad for your honeymoon. On the other hand, Wayanad is a charming location encircled by the majestic Western Ghats, immaculate valleys, lush woods, and a shimmering lake. You can explore many tourist attractions in Wayanad while on your honeymoon and can do many fun things such as climb Chembra Peak, visit Muthanga Wild Life Sanctuary to spot elephants, and get wet at Soochippara Waterfalls; or simply stop for some idiyappam, kadla, and black tea at a roadside eatery.

7) Savour delicious local cuisine in Mandi rather than visiting Manali

Manali is a well-liked honeymoon spot in Himachal Pradesh and has a lot to offer, including adventurous sports in Rohtang and Solang, a notable Buddhist monastery, and well-known Hindu temples. However, the rich experience tourists seek has been compressed by the significant number of visitors, slow-moving traffic through the central city, and the commercialization of the entire region.

Mandi is a fantastic honeymoon destination in Himachal Pradesh for adventure-loving newly-wed couples, so consider planning your trip there instead of Manali. The cuisine options in Mandi are great. Here, you can eat food blended with Tibetan and Punjabi flavours. You can explore Prashar Lake, Bir Monastery, Sunken Garden, Bhima Kali temple and the famous markets of Mandi.