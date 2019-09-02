Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Tirupati's recyclable 'Mattigaajula Ganesh' is made of bangles

The beautiful and majestic Ganpati idols give a clear picture of how immensely creative and talented the artisans are. There are different themes and characters followed each year in making of Lord Ganesha's idols across the country. However, the use of harmful materials like Plaster of Paris ( PoP ) and especially the oil colours which are not eco-friendly remains a cause of concern. Although, the concept of eco-friendly and recyclable Ganesha idols is slowly gaining momentum.

On similar lines, happens to be Tirupati's recyclable 'Mattigaajula Ganesh' which is made up of bangles, also known as Bangles Ganesh.

This particular idol installed at Tummalgunta area on the outskirts of Tirupati town is attracting attention for its unique theme. Made with nearly one lakh bangles, specially procured from Hyderabad, this idol stands tall at 30 feet.

Made by 30 artisans brought from Bengaluru and Hyderabad apart from local help, it took 15 days to assemble all the bangles into the shape of Lord Ganesha.

“For the past 10 years, we have been making eco-friendly idols using clay or mud. We are very particular that the environment should not get spoiled and water should not be polluted with harmful materials. So this time we thought of recyclable idol,” explains Mohit Reddy, organiser, Bala Vinayak Committee, Tirupati.

Interestingly, the bangles used in the making of this idol will be carefully removed after the festival is over and will be distributed among the women. “It's a very good idea. I too will be very happy to take few bangles for myself when distributed,” says Yashaswini, student and devotee.

Visitors and devotees are thronging the temple to take darshan of 'Mattigaajula Ganesh', who will bestow his blessings for the next nine days.

(With additional inputs by DM Seshagiri)