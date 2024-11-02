Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Subh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Significance

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna's divine intervention in saving the people of Gokul from torrential rains. This festival is part of the grand Diwali celebrations and occurs on the day following Diwali, during Pratipada Tithi in the Hindu month of Kartik.

Date of Govardhan Puja 2024

In 2024, Govardhan Puja falls on Friday, November 1. This day holds special spiritual significance, as it marks the victory of Lord Krishna's wisdom over the arrogance of Indra, the King of Heaven.

Shubh Muhurat for Govardhan Puja 2024

The exact timings for the Puja Muhurat are essential for performing the rituals correctly and seeking the divine blessings of Lord Krishna. The auspicious timing for Govardhan Puja in 2024 is as follows:

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 08:46 AM on November 01, 2024

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 10:51 AM on November 02, 2024

Puja Vidhi (Rituals) for Govardhan Puja

The traditional way of celebrating Govardhan Puja involves various steps that highlight devotion, gratitude, and community spirit. Here is how devotees typically perform the puja:

Preparation of the Annakut: The main ritual involves preparing a vast array of food items, collectively known as Annakut, which means "mountain of food." Devotees offer sweets, rice, curries, and other delicacies to form a symbolic representation of Mount Govardhan.

Creating the Govardhan Hill: Some devotees create a small representation of the Govardhan Hill using cow dung or soil and decorate it with flowers and diya (oil lamps). This symbolizes the mountain that Krishna lifted to protect the villagers.

Puja Ceremony

Invocation: Begin by invoking Lord Krishna and seeking his blessings.

Offering Food: The Annakut is placed before the deity, and devotees chant prayers and sing bhajans praising Krishna's benevolence and valor.

Aarti: The puja concludes with the Govardhan Aarti, where lamps are waved in front of the deity while chanting and clapping to spread positivity and joy.

Circumambulation (Parikrama): Devotees walk around the symbolic hill and the deity, representing the traditional Parikrama of Govardhan Hill done in Vrindavan.

Feast and Distribution: The food items offered during the puja are later distributed as prasad among family members, neighbors, and visitors to spread the blessings of the festival.

Significance of Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja is deeply rooted in the teachings of humility and divine intervention. According to Hindu mythology, the festival commemorates the incident when Lord Krishna lifted Mount Govardhan on his little finger for seven days to provide shelter to the villagers of Gokul from the wrath of Lord Indra, who had sent relentless rain to punish them. This act not only showcased Krishna's supreme power but also underscored the importance of respecting nature and the divine over arrogance and pride.

The puja symbolizes community togetherness, gratitude for nature's bounties, and protection from adversities. It reminds devotees of the power of devotion, faith, and the divine's role in safeguarding humanity against challenges.

Celebrations Across India

Govardhan Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in the Braj region (Vrindavan and Mathura), where it holds special cultural and spiritual importance. Temples across India, particularly those dedicated to Lord Krishna, conduct grand ceremonies. Large Annakut offerings are made in temples like the ISKCON temples, attracting thousands of devotees who gather to participate in the prayers and festivities.

The festival is also marked by performing charitable acts and feeding the needy, reinforcing the message of kindness and shared prosperity.

May the occasion of Govardhan Puja 2024 bring blessings, prosperity, and harmony to all!

