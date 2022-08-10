Great Freedom Sale on Amazon: Buy last-minute gifts for Raksha Bandhan 2022

Raksha Bandhan 2022 gifts: It's time to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and if you have not yet bought a gift for your sister, you definitely don't have any more time! If you are looking to shop online, the Great Freedom Sale on Amazon is something that you must cash on. So immediately visit the site and select products that can be delivered in a day. Here's a choice of five gift items for your smart and tech-savvy sisters:



1) boAT smartwatch

For your fitness freak sister, a smartwatch is an ideal gift. boAt smartwatches are easy on the pocket, look sleek and are available on Amazon at a huge discount. Order now and get them delivered for Rakhi.

2) All-new Echo Show 5 (Alexa)

If you have been planning to buy your sister a smart speaker, the All New Echo Show 5 can be a perfect choice. Alexa speaks both English and Hindi, and with a 5.5” screen, this can be operated by voice and can fit on your bedside or coffee table.

3) Philips Air Fryer

With a 26-29% discount on Amazon sale, these Air Fryers can be a good gift for your foodie yet health-conscious sister and her family.

4) Safari travel bags

Your sister is a travel junkie? It may not look very glam but travel luggage can be a practical and very useful gift choice for your sister. Safari suitcases are available in unique prints and there's more than 60% discount on products.

5) Apple iPhone 13

The phones are available for a 13-14% discount and if you have the budget, you can indulge your sister by buying an iPhone 13. We don't really need to explain why this can be a great gift choice!



Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2022: What is Bhadra? Check auspicious muhurat, date of Rakhi festival