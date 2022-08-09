Raksha Bandhan 2022 DATE, TIMING, MUHURAT: The festival of Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is knocking on the door and brothers and sisters are busy with last-minute preparations for the festival. Unlike most years, this time, there has been confusion regarding the date and timing of the festival. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of Sawan month. According to the Hindu calendar, this time Rakhi is being held on August 11. But due to the shadow of the Bhadra period on this day - an inauspicious time - some people have chosen to celebrate the Rakhi festival on August 12. But there's a timing factor for August 12 too.

What is Bhadra?

Astrolger and Vastu Consultant Rosie Jasrotia explains, "In any auspicious work, special care is taken of Bhadra Yoga, because the beginning or end of Mangal Utsav during Bhadra period is considered inauspicious. According to the Puranas, Bhadra is the daughter of Lord Suryadev and sister of King Shani. Like Shani, its nature is also said to be harsh. In order to control his nature, Lord Brahma placed him in Vishti Karan, a major part of the Kalgana or Panchang. In the state of Bhadra, some auspicious works like travel and production etc. were considered to be prohibited, but during the Bhadra period, Tantra work, court and political election work are considered to be successful."

Rakshabandhan 2022: August 11 or August 12?

The full moon date of Sawan month will start at 10:39 am on August 11 and will end on August 12 at 7.05 am. The festival of Rakhi can be celebrated on August 11. But again, on this day, Bhadra Kaal will start in the morning itself and will end at 8.51 pm. So technically, Rakhi can be tied after that. But in Hinduism, it is believed that no auspicious work is done after sunset. Therefore, many sisters won't prefer to tie rakhi on the night of August 11. Instead, many will celebrate on 12. But remember, you need to tie rakhi on your brothers' wrist before 7.05 am on the morning of the 12th. "Traditionalists should observe on 12th morning as Raksha Bandhan is always celebrated on full moon day. A full moon tithi begins when the full moon starts from sunrise time itself; and 11th, technically it is not a full moon tithi," says astrologer Anupam V Kapil.

According to astrology, Bhadra will remain for the whole day on August 11, so tying Rakhi during this time is not considered auspicious. But it is said that Rakhi can be tied during the time of Poonch Bhadra. Poonch Bhadra will start at 5:17 pm on August 11 and will last till 6.18 pm. It would be auspicious to tie rakhi during this period.



(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and Zee News does not confirm this)