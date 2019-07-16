Guru Purnima 2019: Significance of the festival and how is it celebrated

New Delhi: Guru Purnima is considered to be one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The festival is dedicated to one's Guru, mentor or teacher. This year, India is celebrating Guru Purnima on July 16.

The festival is celebrated by the Hindus, Buddhists and Jains with full fervour on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha. It is widely believed that on Guru Purnima, Lord Buddha gave his first sermon in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, after weeks of achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. The day also holds its significance in The Mahabharata and other holy books of the Hindus.

History says that the festival was revived by Mahatma Gandhi to tribute to his spiritual guru Shrimad Rajchandra.

The celebration is marked by honouring one's Guru. It is an expression of gratitude towards the Gurus by their disciples. People perform puja, hawan and offer their gratitude to their Gurus by presenting them with gifts and other things.

Happy Guru Purnima!