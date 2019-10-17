Here when you can break your Karwa Chauth fast—Check moonrise timings in Delhi, Gurgaon, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Mumbai

New Delhi: The auspicious Karwa Chauth festival is here and the atmosphere is filled with festive fervour. This year it is being celebrated on October 17. On this special day, women observe a day-long fast for the long life and wellbeing of their husbands.

It falls on the fourth day after the full moon, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

The festival holds great importance for women and in fact, unmarried girls also keep fast in hope of getting the groom of their desire. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Check moonrise timings in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Haridwar, Shimla, Ahmedabad and Jaipur

The day begins before sunrise for all those who observe the fast. They get-up in the wee hours and savour the Sargi before sunrise. The day-long fast breaks only after the moon has risen and the necessary rituals performed. So, that's why the sighting of the moon is of utmost importance and remains long awaited on this auspicious festival.

Check out the Moonrise timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Amritsar and Gurgaon:

Delhi

Moonrise: 08:16 pm

Moonset: 09:14 pm

Mumbai

Moonrise: 08:51 pm ↑

Moonset: 09:17 pm

Gurgaon

Moonrise: 08:17 pm

Moonset: 09:15 pm

Chandigarh

Moonrise: 08:14 pm

Moonset: 09:20 pm

Amritsar:

Moonrise: 08:20 pm

Moonset: 09:29 pm

Jammu:

Moonrise: 08:18 pm

Moonset: 09:31 pm

(The timings are as per timeanddate.com)

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Karwa Chauth!