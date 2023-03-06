Holi, Holika Dahan 2023: Check Dates, Puja Timings And Significance Of Festival Of Colours

Holika Dahan: India is a diverse nation, and numerous festivals are celebrated throughout the year. Festivals bring joy, happiness, and togetherness into one’s life. It gives them a break from their monotonous schedules. One of the major Hindu festivals, ‘Holi’ is just around the corner and everyone is gearing up for the festival of colours. Holi brings in a message of togetherness and a promise for a better tomorrow. Every year Holi is celebrated on two days, which are witnessed as ‘Choti Holi’ or Holika Dahan, and ‘Badi Holi’ or Dhulandi, which is even famous as ‘Rang Wali Holi.’

This year too it will be celebrated on March 7 and 8 to celebrate the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha, and commemorate the victory of good over evil. However, this year, there is confusion if Choti Holi falls on March 6 or 7. Hence, here’s all you need to know about Holi 2023.

‘Holi Kab Hai? Kab Hai Holi?’

According to Drik Panchang, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on March 7, 2023. The Holika Dahan mahurat will begin at 06:24 pm and will end at 08:51 pm on March 7. Meanwhile, Badi Holi/Dhulandi or Rang Wali Holi will be celebrated on March 8.

However, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 04:17 pm on March 6 and will end at 06:09 pm on March 7.

Also read: Holi 2023: How To Choose Skin-Friendly Gulaal This Festival Of Colours

Holika Dahan 2023: Date, Puja Timings, Vidhi, Samagri And Significance

Holika Dahan Date

Holika Dahan is performed to mark the victory of good over evil. This year, Holika Dahan falls on March 7.

Holika Dahan Puja Timings:

According to Drik Panchang, here’s the city-wise mahurat of Holika Dahan:

Delhi-NCR - 06:24 pm-08:51 pm

Chandigarh - 06:25 pm-08:53 pm

Pune - 06:42 pm-09:07 pm

Chennai - 06:18 pm-08:43 pm

Kolkata - 05:42 pm-06:09 pm

Hyderabad - 06:24 pm-08:49 pm

Ahmedabad - 06:45 pm-09:11 pm

Jaipur - 06:31 pm-08:58 pm

Mumbai - 06:46 pm-09:11 pm

Bengaluru - 06:29 pm-08:54 pm

Holika Dahan Puja Vidhi:

Devotees perform Holika Puja by lighting a bonfire in the late evening or late night. Here people worship the place where wood is collected for burning Holika, wrap the wood with white thread three or seven times, and sprinkle holy water, kumkum, and flowers on it. Further, people roast ‘Hara Chana’ (Chholiya) on the Holika bonfire as a ritual.

Holika Dahan Puja Samagri:

To perform Holika Dahan Puja, here is a list of things you need:

A glass of water, flowers, roli, gulaal, besan ladoo, wheat baaliyan, Hara Chana (Chholiya), jaggery, and garland made of cow dung and rice (akshat).

Choti Holi 2023: Holika Dahan History/Significance:

The festival of colours takes us back to Hindu Mythology where Hiranyakashipu did everything possible in his power to kill his son Prahlad. Prahlad was a devotee of Lord Vishnu which was not at all accepted by his demon father Hiranyakashipu. Hiranyakashipu tried to kill Prahlad numerous times but failed every time. Hence, in the end, Prahlad’s aunt (sister of Hiranyakashipu) Holika intervened and tried to help her brother in killing Prahlad. They laid a trap where Holika would sit in a fire with Prahlad in her lap.

However, with the grace of Lord Vishnu, Prahlad emerged unhurt, while Holika was burnt to death. Hence to commemorate the victory of good over evil, the first day of Holi is celebrated as Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to signify the victory.

Holika Dahan 2023: Do's And Dont's On Holi Celebration:

Here are a few things to keep in mind on the day of Holika Dahan-

Do's

- As per Drik Panchang, Holi Puja should be done within the Shubh Mahurat and rituals should be performed properly.

- A ghee lamp should be lit and placed in the northern direction of the house as it is belived that by doing so it may bring happiness and prosperity.

- It is advised to eat satvik food or keep a fast on Holika Dahan.

- The area where Holika Dahan is to be performed, one should rise the area with cow dung and the holy water from the Ganges to make it pure and ready for the ritual.

Dont's

- It is believed that to avoid any financial crisis, one must not lend money to anyone on the day of Holika Dahan.

- On the night of Holika Dahan, one must avoid touching any random objects on the street.

- One should not let their hair open during Holika Dahan as it is belived to cause harm to the whole family.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)