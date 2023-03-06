Holi 2023: How To Choose Skin-Friendly Gulaal This Festival Of Colours

Holi Colours: Holi, the festival of colours is just around the corner and everyone is gearing up to celebrate the festival with great pomp and show. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country and this year it will be celebrated on March 8. Further, it is celebrated in different ways in different states. The festival commemorates the victory of good over evil and also celebrates the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha. It is a festival where people come together and put ‘gulaal’ (colours) on each other and enjoy traditional delicacies.

However, it is essential to keep a check on the type of colours one is using to avoid any kind of skin disease. Hence, here is a list of some easy ways to choose safe and skin-friendly colours this Holi.

How To Choose Skin-Friendly Colours For Holi Celebration:

Check The Packaging:

Check the packaging and brand of the colours before buying any Holi colour. It is better to avoid buying the colour if the packaging seems to have been tampered.

Also read: Holi 2023: Is Holika Dahan On March 6 Or 7? Know City-Wise Mahurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri List And More

Read The Ingredients Used:

There are times when the packaging claims that it is a herbal or organic gulaal but it turns out to be totally the opposite of it. Hence, as a precautionary measure, check the ingredients, manufacturing date, packaging date, and ‘warning’ on the packet before buying the colours.

Skin Test/Water Test

It is essential to do a skin test or water test. Any organic/natural colours get washed off easily with water without leaving any marks on your skin. Take some amount of colour and try to dissolve it in water, if it gets dissolved completely, then it is natural.

Shiny Particles In Colour

Before buying gulaal, check the colour properly. If you find any shiny particles, then it means that the colour is not natural and may harm your skin. Hence it is better to avoid buying such colours.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)