Holika Dahan 2019: How to perform the puja and Narasimha Mantra

New Delhi: The vibrant festival of colours—Holi is knocking at the door and the nation is gripped in its festive fervour. People in India love to celebrate this beautiful festival across all age groups.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 21 this year and Holika Dahan (which happens a day before the actual festival is celebrated) will be marked on March 20.

According to drikpanchang.com, here are the Holika Dahan timings:

Holika Dahan Muhurta = 20:58 to 24:28

Duration = 3 Hours 30 Mins

Bhadra Punchha = 17:24 to 18:25

Bhadra Mukha = 18:25 to 20:07

Rangwali Holi on March 21

Purnima Tithi Begins = 10:44 on 20/Mar/2019

Purnima Tithi Ends = 07:12 on 21/Mar/2019

How to perform Holika Dahan Puja?

On Holika Dahan, people get together and organise a bonfire. So, before the puja begins you can take bath and wear fresh clothes.

Keep your puja ki thali ready with essentials ingredients such as a Kalash of water, Haldi, Kumkum, Chandan, rice grains, flowers, coconut, jaggery and gulal.

In the evening, offer these to the bonfire set and pray to the Almighty God.

Chanting of the Narasimha Mantra during the Holika Dahan puja can be beneficial.

Here's the mantra:

उग्रं वीरं महा विष्णुम ज्वलन्तम सर्वतो मुखम

नृसिंहं भीषणम भद्रम मृत्युर्मृत्युम नाममि:अहम्

Ugram Veeram Maha Vishnum Jwalantam Sarvato Mukham

Nrisimham Bheeshanam Bhadram Mritoymrityum Namamyaham

As you chant the Narasimha mantra, take parikrama or pradakshina (circumambulation) of the bonfire. Keep pouring water from the Kalash as you walk around the Holika.

After this, the coconut is offered to the Holika and distributed amongst friends and family as the prasad. Have the prasad and seek the blessings of the Lord.

Also, once the bonfire extinguishes, you can take the ashes home and apply some on your forehead.

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!