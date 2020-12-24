Horoscope December 24: Cancer and Sagittarius will need to stay patient today

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - You may want to talk about yourslef but will not know whom to trust. The problem is you're not quite sure who you should be telling your secret to. A friend that you halfheartedly opt to confide in may have an agenda you're not aware of, so keeping quiet might be best.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - You may have turn up to someone of authority for advise and things will end on a positive note. It's a win/win situation and the best part is that you'll come away with the counsel you need to end something that's been making you crazy.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - In a usual situation you have something to say and everyone just can't wait to hear you say it. So be prepared and don't be nervous. Be absolutely convinced of the fact that they want you to do well as much as you do.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - For the past few days, your instincts have been telling you to avoid any sudden moves and your intuition is rarely wrong. So your best move is probably to wait and see what happens.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - You're in a sentimental, nostalgic frame of mind, and you're far more interested in thinking about good times from the past. The good news is that you can only make the future positive by building on the past, so don't hesitate to pull out those scrapbooks and photo albums.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - You may have the chance to make a dream come true by paying attention to what your heart is telling you to do. Don't pass it up, but don't stretch that truth any farther than you know it can go either. And be prepared to wait. Unfortunately, reality doesn't always happen as quickly as dreams.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - With charm and discipline you can get anything done that needs to be done you can even convince others that their contribution is essential. Regardless of what's more important — being firm or being charming — you'll have more than enough of both on hand to entice all parties concerned.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - You are shrewd, clever and know exactly who to trust and who not to trust. So now that you're looking for someone to discuss a certain subject with, you know exactly who to go to and who to avoid. If someone you're not quite sure of offers their help, think of a nice way to refuse.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - When you least expect it, your biggest detractors end up being your most fervent supporters. That's going to go double now, especially with regard to a certain someone you were sure was acting against you from behind the scenes. Relax and see what comes to be.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - You know hoe to work hard, you've never shirked your responsibilities or tried to get out of doing anything. So now, when you realize it's been days since you picked your head up out of your work and actually had some fun, you might want to think about how much good a little break in the action.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - Today keep your wits about you and don't be distracted by those who make a living out of deception. You're far too sharp to let them get anywhere near that close to you. Still, even you can occasionally be taken in by professionals or those who use deceit on a daily basis.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - You are in the mood to take charge of things in your life, much to your friends amazement. Some maybe startled but don't be surprised if you end up feeling so cocky that it's tough for even those who love you to recognize you. Don't back down.