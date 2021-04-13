Horoscope for April 13 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Aries practice time management, Leos should treat relationships with care

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Time management is key today. You might think you have a lot on your plate, but this is only because you aren’t planning your day properly. Focus on what you want from your future in your personal life.

Taurus

You deserve some change Taurus. You’ve been stuck working and pleasing others for too long. Try and deviate your mind from work and do something fun. Children might want your attention more than usual.

Gemini

You’re caught up between two decisions. Don’t let this phase your state of mind. Try to think rationally and pick out pros and cons for each of them, and decide what you want to do. Perhaps you might even find a way to squeeze in both the things you can’t decide between. It’s in your hands now.

Cancer

You might be a little bit of a roller coaster today. Avoid confrontation as this will put you in an emotional state. Instead, invest your time in focusing on your work and don’t worry about others today. Even the littlest of things might hurt you today so avoid being in a heart to heart talk and keep yourself busy and grounded.

Leo

Make sure you handle your close relationships with care today. Things seem dicey on the home front. Don’t try and impose your opinions on others. Work will demand a lot as usual. Focus on what you can deliver and do it properly.

Virgo

Singles will be surprised with love today. Couples, it’s time to show your partner your true love once again. Spend less time at the office. Students are bound to find a new hobby to indulge in.

Libra

The day will start off with a healthy workout session and a good breakfast. Work might hinder your thoughts about your personal life. You might want to look into moving house soon. Keep your surroundings clean.

Scorpio

It’s the day for multitasking Scorpio. You’ll be given different responsibilities at your workplace today. You might feel overwhelmed at first, but don’t let that feeling get to you. Your organisational skills will help you get through these tasks in a jiffy. Just believe in yourself and put your head into your work and you’ll be done in no time.

Sagittarius

Focus more on your health today, stay inside as much as you can. Work from home for the day. Family might want your attention more than usual. Lovers are going to face some problems, but nothing good communication won’t be able to solve.

Capricorn

You’ve always been the master of silence when it comes to your emotions, but today isn’t the day to do it. You need someone Cap, and it’s time you open up to someone. You might be feeling overwhelmed and keeping those feelings in you isn’t going to help. Try talking to someone about how you feel. This will put you at peace.

Aquarius

You are set to enjoy your love life today. You will receive pleasure and surprises from your partner. If you want to express your love to someone, then go ahead and do it today as you will receive a positive response from the certain someone you’re attracted towards.

Pisces

Get your day started with a run - this will keep you healthy. At work, find someone to delegate your tasks to and show some real leadership qualities. You will find yourself spreading positive vibes to others today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.