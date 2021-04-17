Horoscope for April 17 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Geminis will have strong social networks, Virgos might feel dull and sick

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

A piece of advice for you today: don’t take everything on the top of your head. Instead, let others handle it. You might face some difficulties when it comes to investments, so make sure you pay attention to that. Kids’ education will be a focal point for you today and some changes will be made.

Taurus

Tasks might be left incomplete today due to your laziness. Your boss will notice this, and work might seem a little strained today. However, domestic relationships with your children are bound to improve by the end of the day. You will also find yourself coming across some money that had been stuck previously.

Gemini

Your colleagues will need your help the most today. You will be helping them in finishing up postponed projects. Your social network will be boosted and you will find yourself battling between which social gathering to attend. Singles are likely to find someone that catches their eye at one of these social gatherings. Relationships between couples are going to strengthen.

Cancer

You will mostly spend your money for family issues, like doctor’s appointments and medical tests. Parent’s health is in harm today. Think twice before acting. You will be free from career decisions today at work. Your boss will give you a day off without any repercussions.

Leo

A positive atmosphere will surround you today. Good news is going to come your way from your siblings. Some internal politics might take place at the office and you will have to solve them. Students will have a strong focus in their studies today.

Virgo

You might feel dull and sick today. If you want to make a decision, it’s best to think twice before putting your hands down. Don’t invest in anything big like property or cars. If you want to spend, buy a new laptop or a phone. It is advised to avoid all travel today.

Libra

Today will be very important in terms of gains and positions. Your investments will give you back profits. Your bosses might offer you a promotion and a salary hike. Relationship problems with your partner will be solved today. Your parent’s health will be in top condition. There’s nothing to worry about.

Scorpio

Your performance will be very good at the office today. At home you will find yourself arguing with your children over petty issues. Singles are advised to go out of their way and talk to someone that they like. Job seekers will finally find a suitable choice of career for themselves.

Sagittarius

Your destiny is going to be with you today. Anything you desire will come to you. You may plan a visit to your parents in a different city/area. Issues with your partner will be resolved. For students, today is a good day to apply to top level colleges and schools. Focus on meditating.

Capricorn

You may have some small health related issues today, but it’s nothing to worry about. Work will be very strenuous and you will find yourself seeking help from colleagues. Singles, someone is looking for your attention. Couples are advised to spend some time alone with each other to communicate better.

Aquarius

Siblings might need your help with monetary issues today. Gains are coming your way in terms of investments. It’s a good day to indulge in a new hobby, perhaps learn how to cook a new dish? Domestic life will be settled.

Pisces

You are likely to lend money to a colleague for investment purposes. Any issues with family will be resolved. Focus on your personal health and self care. Try to get a few minutes of meditation in today’s routine.

These astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.