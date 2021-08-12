Horoscope for August 12 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Channel your energy in work Librans, control your tongue Scorpions

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Be yourself. You don’t need to change yourself to please others. Reflect on yourself and realise that people love you exactly the way you are. At work, try to engage with other people more than ever, as mingling will bring you growth. Luck is on your side when it comes to finances, so if you’ve been looking to make a purchase in property, then today is the day to do so.

Taurus

It is advised to avoid driving today. Work will be relaxed as you have already finished a lot of your tasks. Your domestic life might involve some arguments, but with the right communication, you and your family will be able to solve it. Lovers are advised to spend some time alone.

Gemini

You will receive good support from your family members. A good job is also coming your way today. Any health issues you might be facing will be resolved today. It’s advised to make careful investments in property today.

Cancer

Previous messy situations will be resolved today. Singles will find themselves talking to a new person, who will show interest in you. Work will be relaxed and your team will support you as a leader. Couples can start planning to get a new house.

Leo

Work will be very busy today. You will be handed new projects which you will have to lead. At home you will spend some time with your parents. Kids’ health issues will be resolved. It’s advised to stay inside today instead of roaming around.

Virgo

Today you will find yourself being extra patient, especially at work. Any health related issues in the family will be resolved today. Couples will spend some quality time together. If you’re looking to purchase a property, then today is a good day to do so.

Libra

You are likely to be very active today. It’s advised to channel all this energy into your work and aim for the next big promotion. You might get into an argument with your parents today, especially about your future and settling down. Couples will find themselves starting to plan a family.

Scorpio

You will find yourself being more spiritual today. You will get good gains from previous investments. At work, you will find yourself bonding with your bosses, which in turn might get you a step closer to a promotion. You are advised to control your tongue today and try not to be harsh with others while speaking.

Sagittarius

Today you will be happy and you will spread happiness around you. You will find that there is harmony in your domestic life, and couples will enjoy a romantic night. Some decisions at work will require your undivided attention. Health issues might rise up regarding the stomach. It’s best to eat healthy.

Capricorn

You will find yourself socializing with old friends today, and this might lead to talks about a business venture. Those of you with businesses, it’s advisable not to make any investments in the company today. Kids' education will be a major topic in the house. Singles will find themselves attracted to someone unexpected.

Aquarius

You will be very busy with family matters today. Try and avoid arguments at home. Work will not demand a lot of your attention today, so you can focus on domestic matters more. It’s advised not to make any investments today.

Pisces

Luck is on your side today. Something you’ve been wishing for will find its way towards you. Those of you looking for a lover will succeed today. Students will find themselves excelling in studies. Those with businesses will find themselves taking up a new venture. It’s a good day to invest in gold.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.