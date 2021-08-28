Horoscope for August 28 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Eat healthy Taurians, step out of your comfort zone Aquarians

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Look out for miscommunication today. You might be saying something and people might understand something else. This will cause trouble for you in both your professional and personal life. So before you say anything, make sure people are listening to you. And avoid passing on any information, instead go tell the person yourself to avoid friction later on.

Taurus

Today isn’t the easiest period for you health wise. You might feel low and lack energy today. You might also get the chills in the middle of summer. You need to take care of yourself. Make sure you’re taking your vitamins on time and eating healthy as it’s very easy for you to get sick today.

Gemini

You might feel like you’re a mess today, and that’s probably true. But don’t worry Gemini. This is only for the first half of your day. You’re tired and so you’re probably irritated and messy. However, try finding time to take a quick nap and the second half of your day will run smoothly and you’ll have the energy you need to finish up your work.

Cancer

Something you hold dear to your heart might slip away from you today. But this is for the best. You’ve been holding onto this for too long and it’s time to let go. There’s no point in delving in the past and holding onto it. Work towards finding a new anchor for yourself, and forget the past.

Leo

You’re the boss today. You’ll be put on reviewing tasks today. You’ll be spending most of the day reviewing the tasks of the people around you. This will bore you and tire you out since you’re not doing anything interesting. But the people around you need you and your skills to help them out. So make sure you do this job with your heart and do it right.

Virgo

Note down the things that you can do to make communication more effective today. Your way of doing things is going to help the ones around you. You just have to get your point across them. Give them a brief explanation on how you run your daily machines and they’ll be open to putting those strategies in place. You’ll notice things moving much smoothly after this session.

Libra

Relationships could be challenging today. You might feel like people aren’t being open with you and that others might be conspiring against you. Don’t let this get to your head as people might just be busy. No one has anything against you, and it’s best to get that thought out of your head or else it will end up messing with your mental sanity.

Scorpio

You might need validation today. Don’t be shy to ask for validation from people around you. They’ll be more than happy to tell you how great you’re doing. Everyone needs an ego boost sometimes so don’t feel bad about wanting validation. Take this as an opportunity to appreciate yourself in different phases of your life.

Sagittarius

We know there’s a right time to do something, however, waiting for the right time to do something might not work out for you today. If you want to do something, then do it immediately. Impulsive decisions are going to turn out to be the best for you today. This may seem weird, but taking risks is always going to help you open up new doors.

Capricorn

Someone unexpected is going to shake hands with you today. You’re not used to people coming up to you randomly because you usually intimidate people around you. However, someone is going to cross those odds and come towards you. Accept this person and don’t push them away. Remember that not everyone approaches you, this person might be a good addition to your life.

Aquarius

Look at things with a different eye and gain some perspective. You always look at things just one way and that’s not advisable for you. You need to step out of your comfort zone and look at things the way others would also like to see it. Accepting other people’s ideas over yours is going to be the first step to growth.

Pisces

You’re going to be on your toes today. It’s going to be a day full of running around and finishing up unfinished tasks before the new week starts. You’re going to want to plan tomorrow out today so you don’t get stuck in a loop of confusion. Make sure you spend some time with loved ones as well, as once you start work tomorrow, you’re going to get caught up in that once again.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.