Horoscope for February 26 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Leos will have a plethora of ideas

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Today is the best for you to look within yourself. You’ll be able to sort out all your problems if you sit down and reflect on the mistakes you’ve made in the past. This will help you understand where you went wrong and your energetic and positive attitude will help you move forward and change the wrong things to make them right.

Taurus

You might face a little separation from loved ones and family because of the responsibilities handed over to you at work. You just need a little bit of planning to balance your work life and your personal life. With a little bit of planning everything will work out perfectly.

Gemini

Your colleagues might not want to submit to your ideas today. Don’t let irritability take over you in this situation. Instead of feeling frustrated, believe in your idea and share it in a detailed way with your colleagues and they’ll be sure to understand your side of things.

Cancer

Self confidence is in store for you today. You’re feeling extremely comfortable and confident with yourself. It’s a good day to take risks and step out of your comfort zone. Do things you think you wouldn’t ever do. Your confidence will get you through this today and you’ll be happy about the experience.

Leo

You’re in a very busy position today. However, you’re going to enjoy this busy phase for a change. Ideas are going to be flowing through you all day. You might not be able to implement them all in one day, so remember to write them down so you can work on them in the near future.

Virgo

Your flexibility will be put to the test today. You'll face a situation in which you’ll have to put yourself aside and think of others first. You will need to adjust and the matter will only get solved if you take a backseat and mould your ideas according to the people around you. Don’t try to be dominant today as it will create a lot of friction at your workplace.

Libra

It’s the perfect day to make changes Libra. If there are any big decisions you need to take, then today is the best day to put it on your plate. You’re in the most stable position today and everything you do is going to be extremely calculated. Nothing could go wrong today.

Scorpio

Things have been feeling quite constant and boring lately. Don’t worry though. Today you’ll find a new hobby or a new career goal that you’ll set your mind towards. This will keep you busy and interested. You’ll feel focused and confident regarding this venture. Remember to keep it going and don’t pause in the middle.

Sagittarius

Face your fears and take on challenges you’ve been holding out on. If there’s a project that you’ve paused for certain reasons, close your eyes and let go of those reasons. Focus on your previous goals and don’t stop working towards it. It might feel like you’re not being awarded, but good luck is on its way. Don’t quit what you’re doing.

Capricorn

In the professional sphere you might face a pang of disappointment. Things might not go your way, but don’t take this to heart. Your ideas are always going to be the best, however, you need to give a chance to others to implement their ideas as well. Keep away from decision making today and find time to meditate to keep calm.

Aquarius

You’re going to receive news that is going to open doors for you in the creative world. Tap into your creative side and see what you can do about it. Don’t let go of this opportunity as this is going to be the next big thing for you. Focus on this project and make sure you handle it all by yourself.

Pisces

Time to put yourself out there Pisces. Step out of your shell and stand in the spotlight. Your work and ideas are going to be majorly appreciated today. Feel confident and make sure you share what you’re thinking with people around you. Don’t hide behind your work today, make sure to be in the front of the line.