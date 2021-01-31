Horoscope for January 31 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Geminians need to stay alert while walking, Librans should stay out of any politics

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

You might be feeling a little low physically today, but that’s okay - it’s just the weather that is making you feel this way. Things are looking very good in your love life today. The person you have feelings for is going to show you that they like you just as much. If you’re taken, you’re going to receive a surprise from your partner, which will make your day very happy.

Taurus

Today is a good day to get all your medical tests done. It’s important to take care of your health, and you know that your health hasn’t been the best lately. Money, money, money - that’s all that is on your mind. But what about everything else that isn’t money? Put your debit cards to the side today, and focus on your family and friends.

Gemini

Be careful of where you walk and how you walk today. You’re very prone to accidents and falling down today, so it’s best that you walk carefully. On the other hand, you are going to receive good news from work and at home, so brace yourself for that; because we’re sure you are going to be extremely happy after this.

Cancer

Your stomach is sensitive, and you need to give it some rest. You’ve been eating out too much these days. What you need to do today is to eat at home, and eat light. On the other hand, your business is going to pick up and you’re going to get a lot of sales today. Your loved ones are also going to be more affectionate towards you, so make sure you show them the same vibes.

Leo

Your guard is always up and people are starting to notice. You might see close ones drift away from you because they’re feeling that you aren't opening up enough. Try to seek some advice from a friend. At work, let your colleagues help you out if you need some help. Don’t try to do things by yourself, it’s good to have someone by your side.

Virgo

Today is a good day to explore in the sports world. Pick up a sport you might be interested in, and take a class. At work, try and move around as much as you can; don’t sit in one place. If you’re looking to step into something new, then investing in some property would be a great thing to do today, so see if you’re up for it.

Libra

Try to stay out of politics with other people today. You might end up getting into arguments, but to avoid that, the best thing to do is keep your nose out of other people’s business. Focus on your work, and focus on building a relationship with your superiors and on your goals. This way, you won’t end up clashing with anyone. At home, try to be by yourself, because you definitely need the ‘me time’ right now.

Scorpio

Charity begins at home. If you’re looking for a good deed today, then start from your home. At work, try and be the one that holds onto their tongue. Sometimes, you need to let other people get their ideas in as well. This shows the quality of a good leader. If you’re worried about your finances, then start saving up right now. Invest in places with a good return. The stock market opens up at 10am, don’t forget.

Sagittarius

Your day is good today. You’re going to have lots to do and you’re going to be able to do them well within time. You’re also going to have a lot of down time today. Spend this time analysing your future and what you really want from life. Your present is already good, focus on the future now.

Capricorn

If you feel like you’re being wronged today, then speak up. Tell people how you’re feeling and how you’re not being treated right in your personal life, with friends, and family. When it comes to work, you’re too modest, but today is the day that the world needs to see your worth. So if there’s an exhibition in which you can portray your work, then go ahead. Let the world see what you’re made of.

Aquarius

There is someone on your mind and has been for a while now. You see this going nowhere, however today things might take a turn. You’ll get a message or a call from someone you’ve been wanting to reconnect with for a while. Make the most out of it and express your true feelings to them. Love is going to work out in your favour today.

Pisces

Work might be a little stressful for you today, but that’s only because you haven’t been able to understand what is the most important task. But oh, the romantic sphere is looking up. You might want to step out of your comfort zone and meet new people. Luck is definitely by your side, but that doesn’t mean you overspend. Try only spending on necessities only and things will go great.