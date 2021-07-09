Horoscope for July 10 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Your productivity is at its peak Arians, be yourself Cancerians!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Nothing is impossible to achieve today Aries. You have the mindset of a warrior. Your strength and productivity is at its peak today. Your ideas and opinions will be respected at both work and home. Just remember to be vocal about them in the nicest way possible. Don’t come off too strong, but make sure you get your point across.

Taurus

You’re going to be the go to for your friends today. Their trust in you is booming and they are definitely going to come and open up to you. Keep their emotions in mind before shelling out your advice and remember to show them some love. You’re their pal in their time of need today. You’re going to be respected and held to a high stature from their side. Be sure to let them know you’re there for them.

Gemini

You are feeling good about the people around you, and this is a great feeling for today, Gemini. Everyone is in agreement with you and this is giving you a boost of energy for the day. However, don’t let it get to your head. Appreciate and pat yourself on the back for this, but don’t let it overpower your thoughts or else you’ll deviate from your purpose and we don’t want that.

Cancer

Be yourself. You don’t need to change yourself to please others. Reflect on yourself and realise that people love you exactly the way you are. You’ve been stressing too much about what others think of you and that’s not good. Meditate to put your soul at ease and try some self loving exercises. You’re perfect exactly the way you are.

Leo

You’re a homebody today. You might not feel like going out and it would be better if you listened to that feeling. Sit at home and enjoy the company of a loved one. With summer upon us, the heat isn’t too good for your health either. Try to stay inside and keep your calm. Retract those claws, lion, because today is the day for you to close your eyes and sleep.

Virgo

You might be put on the spot today with both work responsibilities and chores at home. Don’t worry though. Here is when you can put your managerial skills to use. Try to remain calm and handle things with care. Make sure you don’t hurt people’s feelings while you’re taking things over, but also keep a fine stance to your opinions since you know what’s best for the situation that’s going to be put in front of you.

Libra

You’ll enjoy all kinds of happiness today career wise. If you’re pursuing some sort of education, you’re going to fare well today and you’ll be content as your hard work would have paid off. In your workplace your ideas will be the first that will be taken into consideration and you will receive praises of appreciation from your colleagues.

Scorpio

Today is a day that you will understand yourself. Look deeper in yourself, make time to meditate, and you’ll find out things about yourself you never knew. Perhaps you might figure out things you haven’t been able to put your finger on for a while. It’s a good day for self exploration and self understanding. Take this as a lesson.

Sagittarius

You need to prioritise today Sag. You’re going to be given a lot of things to do and this might fill your plate up completely. However, don’t say no to these opportunities. Instead, try to prioritise and get the work done. Giving up isn’t a trait you should take up, so focus on what’s important and get things done.

Capricorn

Your ambition is going to take you places. You might be offered a travelling opportunity at work. Be sure to take it as this will open up many doors for your career - but make sure it’s somewhere close. Don’t forget to give yourself some credit for your hard work. You deserve it.

Aquarius

You might have a friend who will come to you for some advice today. Try to be non-judgmental and unbiased. Don’t put yourself in their situation. Instead, try to help them out and think from their perspective. Make them feel comfortable as it’s taken a lot of energy for them to come to you.

Pisces

Your career is shining today Pisces. You’ll receive some good news at work. Instead of overthinking that and doubting yourself, try to enjoy the good news and appreciate yourself for reaching this high point at work. You’ll be appreciated by your superiors and might even be offered a promotion.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.