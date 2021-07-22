Horoscope for July 22 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Take care of children's health Taurians, anger issues will be resolved Leos!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

A big move is in the cards today, especially at the office. You might want to focus on building a strong team to keep work going. Your spouse might want more attention from you today. Losses are most likely to turn into profits. A day full of mixed feelings is ahead of you.

Taurus

You are likely to explore ideas which will help you gain more income in the near future. You will also find newfound interest in sports, which will push you to go out and practice more. Children’s health is a focal point today, as it might deteriorate. Be careful of their stomachs.

Gemini

A positive mindset today will help you in resolving issues at work. Patience is something that won’t come to you easily today. Singles are likely to feel lonely today, but don’t think too much into it. Keep a check on your finances, as some profits might turn into losses.

Cancer

Mental peace is all yours today. You will be in harmony with colleagues and employees at work. Those at home will also understand your feelings and words today. Couples going through communication issues will find a solution to their problems. New innovations and creative approaches will help your business grow.

Leo

Anger issues will be resolved today. You will find peace by confiding in a close friend and trust issues won’t be there anymore. At home, parents might want to spend some extra time with you. If you’re looking at higher education, then it’s a good time to try and shift your career path in college. Something creative is calling you.

Virgo

You might be indecisive at work today and will need help from your subordinates to figure things out. At home, you will receive a surprise from your partner, perhaps a romantic dinner. Kids' education issues will be resolved and monetary gains are on the way.

Libra

With your strong network, your business plans are going to go better than imagined. Health issues will be resolved in the family. Singles will appear attractive to others, which will help in bringing them one step closer to their soulmate. Spend some time doing yoga to calm your body.

Scorpio

Today is a good day for you in the business spectrum. You will get new clients for your work. Singles will find a good match for themselves today. Those looking for jobs will find a good job with a strong monetary value added to it. Some travels might pop up, but it's best to postpone them.

Sagittarius

Health issues will be resolved today. Work will go smoothly and as planned. Your colleagues’ respect for you will increase. At home, you will find yourself bonding with your sibling. Parents' health will be resolved. Students will have to focus a little bit extra on their studies as they might be slightly distracted.

Capricorn

You will be busy with sibling related issues. They might need your help with something important. Work will be stressful and a lot to handle, so it's best to hand over your work to someone else today. Kids will not be able to understand your point of view on things today, and this might create some friction.

Aquarius

Your organizational skills are going to help you in renovating your office space today. At home, you will find yourself connecting with your partner better than ever. Any family-related health issues will be resolved today.

Pisces

Your business is going to be successful today, and a new partner in the workforce might be introduced. You might also have some short travels regarding a family wedding. It’s advised to stay away from large groups of people today. Try to spend some time meditating and reaching your spiritual self.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.