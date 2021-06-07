Horoscope for June 7 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Keep a check on finances Geminis, Leos will be full of happiness today!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Today you will be blessed with a positive moon, which will help in solving any career related problems that you might be facing. Your family might not listen to your opinions today. You might have to take care of your kids’ health too.

Taurus

The moon will bless you with richness and creativity today. At work, you will find yourself bringing in new ideas to your superiors. Your finances are blessed today, and it’s a great day to invest in a car or maybe a small commercial property.

Gemini

The beginning of the day might start out negative for you. But your career will find new heights today, especially in front of your bosses. You might want to keep a tight check on your finances.

Cancer

The positive moon will revolve around you today, making you gain more inner strength to solve any personal problems that are going to come towards you. A short trip might be in the cards, but something very close by. Singles are most likely to find someone they like, but today it’s best to stay single and stray away from love.

Leo

Happiness is all yours today. You will find yourself in a positive vibe, which will make you be polite to others around you. Students, you might want to put in extra focus in your studies today as you seem a little distracted. Lovers, it’s a good day to reconnect with your partner.

Virgo

It’s a good day to spend some money on something creative. If you’re into crafts, then think of a career on those ends. Focus on your end goal today. Family life might be strained, so it’s best to keep your patience.

Libra

You will most likely feel like you haven’t gotten enough sleep from yesterday. You might feel low at work, but it’s best to keep yourself up with some green tea. Try and focus on your long-term personal goals, like where you want to settle and with who.

Scorpio

You are going to be blessed with the moon of creativity today. If there’s something you’ve been wanting to try for a while at the office, do it today. Couples, spend some time apart, this will help you in understanding each other better. Singles, stray away from love today.

Sagittarius

The career cards are very strong for you today, so if you want to make a switch then it’s a good day to do so. Students, try taking up a new course to add to your credits. Singles, go out of your way and socialise - you might find your special someone.

Capricorn

Whatever has been going wrong in your personal life will be solved today. At work, you will have to focus on teamwork rather than doing things yourself. At home you will find yourself feeling a bit alone - this is a sign you need someone special in your life.

Aquarius

The day might start out very lazy for you, but your work will fuel a lot of energy into you. Focus on moving around. Try to meditate to keep your mind calm. Singles, try and express your feelings in the right way.

Pisces

Your day will start with you being happy and cool. Work will demand a lot today, but your cool mind will sort it out. At home kids might want a lot of attention. Your partner might also need you. Luck is going to change soon.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.