Horoscope for March 3 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Virgos should follow their intuitions

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Intense feelings are going to take over today - but this doesn’t always have to be a bad thing. You are going to be much more expressive today than you usually are. This is a good thing Aries. This way, you will be able to figure out a lot of things in life, and also tell others what and how you’re feeling. Put your tired mind to the side and follow the heart today.

Taurus

It’s very easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of the day. You might have people coming to you with all sorts of questions at work, but make sure that this doesn’t distract you. You have a lot more to do today other than taking care of other people’s problems. So, focus on what your task list says.

Gemini

The only thing on your mind today should be your family. Your time at work is definitely important, but that doesn’t mean you put everything you have in there. There are a couple of things going on in your family that need your attention, so it’s best you focus on that today. Remember that your opinions matter a lot, so giving your input in these matters are very important.

Cancer

People tend to think that you’re not career driven, and today is the day to prove them wrong. You need to set your mind to some long term goals and start working on them. What do you want to do in future? How are you going to earn for the lifestyle you want? Sit down and make a list of things you need to do. This will help in clearing your mind, and others won’t have doubts about you either [not that their opinions matter!].

Leo

Job tensions might stress you out today, but don’t let this get to you. You’re a go-getter, so instead of sitting down and whining about what’s next, spend the day figuring out what’s next. You need to take the lead here for yourself. It’s a great day to also share some time with your loved ones and your friends.

Virgo

Your intuitions are very strong today Virgo. You might just be in a very strong sense of mind. Whatever you’re thinking right now is the right thing. So before making any quick decisions today, you might want to think twice and listen to your gut. Your gut is never wrong.

Libra

A friend in need of some finances might approach you today. Even though this might be out of the blue, you will find yourself inclined to help them. That’s the good in you Libra, you’re always ready to help. However, do make sure that you don’t spend all your savings for them. Help them, sure, but think of yourself too and keep what you need aside.

Scorpio

Words are your strongest suit, and today you’re going to have to use them to the max. You will find yourself in a situation at work where you’ll have to use your words to persuade a client who might be leaving. Your superiors have put their trust in you, and you can surely do it. Just make sure to use the power of language to reel them back in.

Sagittarius

You’re going to be put in the spotlight today Sag. You like being the center of attention, so clearly this is a plus for you. With people all around you, you’re going to have to show off a bit of your skills as well. So think about what you’re going to do to keep those around you hooked onto what you’re doing - and then do it with vigour.

Capricorn

Sometimes looking into the past is a great way to grow. Today, this is exactly what you have to do. A new opportunity is coming your way, and you need to think about it very strategically. Think about your past experiences with something similar. How did you handle it? How did you get over the hurdles? Because this is what you’re going to have to use to get through the day.

Aquarius

Your mind is going to be very busy today. In your head, you have thousands of things that you’re thinking about. But how are you going to work if you have so much on your mind? It’s best to list everything down, work or personal, and see what needs more of your attention. Focus on your top priorities and then come down to the others. Don’t let your mind be messed up all day long. It’s best to meditate to get a clearer picture of things.

Pisces

You will find yourself over-energized today. It’s a great day to do all those things you’ve been wanting to do for a while now, and we don’t mean at work. Is there a sport you’ve been wanting to take up? Or a course you’ve been wanting to do? With your energies, anything is possible today - so go for it.