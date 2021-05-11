Horoscope for May 11 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Don’t take decisions by yourself Aries, Scorpios enjoy downtime!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You might be in an irrational state of mind today. Try not to make any decisions by yourself in this state. There’s no harm in asking for help. In fact, if you go ahead and ask for help, you’ll be respected as well. Keep your options open to ideas from others as these ideas might end up being a godsend for you.

Taurus

There are too many tasks that you might need to complete today. Don’t get overwhelmed by the amount of work that you have. The best way to get things done today is by prioritising. See what is more important and tackle that. Your discipline and organisational skills will help you through the day.

Gemini

Your financial position is going to rise today. You’re either going to stumble upon some large finances, or you might get offered a promotion. This is going to be good for you. However, remember to save first before you go ahead and spend. Always think of the future first.

Cancer

If you’re feeling self conscious about things today, then there’s no need to. You’re going to be appreciated in the work area by your colleagues and superiors. You might also be asked for new ideas, so don’t hesitate in giving your opinion. Be open and honest and portray yourself directly and don’t beat around the bush.

Leo

You are in quite an upbeat mood today Leo. You might want to plan a trip this afternoon. You need some excitement in life. Plan a trip with your partner or a friend where you get to try new things, explore and meet new people. This will give you a much needed break, and you’ll also receive the adrenaline rush you’ve been craving.

Virgo

Pick up something new to learn today. The more you learn, the more doors will open for you career wise. You need to develop a new set of skills to be indispensable at your work. Everyone can easily do the same thing. Try to find something different and build your skillset in that. It will help others look at you in a different light all together.

Libra

Time is on your side today. Whatever you want will be yours today. You are in for a day of fun and frolic. If you have a night out planned with friends, then don’t cancel. If you don’t have a night planned with friends, then it’s best that you plan one. The extrovert side of you needs to come out today to give you a new outlook on things.

Scorpio

There isn’t much for you to do today, and you deserve this break. You’ve been at it too hard managing work and personal relationships. Today you’re going to have the time to do what you want, and you’re going to be able to laze around and do nothing. Make sure to make the most out of it.

Sagittarius

You gain a more self confident attitude today. There are things you’re unsure of, however your confidence is going to help you resolve them quickly. You might be handed some responsibility at home which you wouldn’t want to do. But don’t worry, once again your confidence will be there to help you and you’ll be able to handle things all by yourself.

Capricorn

Your guard is always up and people are starting to notice. You might see close ones drift away from you because they’re feeling that you aren't opening up enough. Try to seek some advice from a friend. Open up and talk about your feelings to remind your loved ones that it’s still you in there. Don’t let your trust issues and insecurity take over your relationships. You can’t always be the one giving the advice.

Aquarius

Put your feet on the ground today Aquarius. You’ve been flying a little too high, slightly out of your reach. Confidence is good, but overconfidence breaks the egg. You’re not the only person in the world. Make sure you spend some time listening to the people around you today instead of doing all the talking. A good listener is always appreciated.

Pisces

This evening is for romance. Plan a special gesture for your loved one as they’re missing your attention. You need to give more time and express your love to your partner as they’re feeling a little neglected by you. Remember to express your feelings to them and remind them what they really mean to you.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.