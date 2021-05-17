Horoscope for May 17 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Express your feelings Aries, get ready for good news Cancerians!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You are certain about your feelings today, but you’re inclined to keep them hidden. However, today is a good day to express your feelings. You will be greeted with all positive answers to whatever you share and express today. So build up some confidence and go ahead and tell people how you’re really feeling.

Taurus

A lot of responsibility is going to be thrown towards you today. Don’t shy away from this. You might think that you can’t keep up with tasks, but don’t worry Taurus, your excellent working skills are going to help you take the lead and get the job done quickly and efficiently. Your work won’t go unappreciated.

Gemini

Spending time outdoors is advised today. Even if your work doesn’t permit you to do so, try to go out and meet with nature. Being around fresh air and nature is going to help you think clearly. If there’s something bothering you, being outdoors will give you some clarity and help you overcome that hurdle. So step out today!

Cancer

Good news is coming your way today. Don’t be surprised Cancer. Take it in and enjoy the day. You might have to put some effort in reaching out to people you haven’t spoken to in a while, but you’re going to be able to do that easily as this news is going to uplift your mood for the day.

Leo

Today is positive for you. You’re going to see that everything is going smoothly and things are coming to you easily. Sit back and take the day in. You won’t have to do much today as you’re a great leader, so people around you will take your instructions seriously and your work will be done itself.

Virgo

Avoid spending too much today Virgo. Your financial position might be great, but if you make big expenditures today, you might be in some trouble. Don’t get over excited seeing new things pop up in the market. Remember, all that glitters isn’t gold. Try spending on only food and petrol today.

Libra

This is the time where everything you’ve been aiming for is going to come to you. If you’ve been thinking of making a big purchase like a house or a car, then today is the best day to do it as the stars are aligned in your favour for the day. Go ahead and sign that contract. Nothing could go wrong for you today.

Scorpio

People around you might challenge your authority and position of power. Don’t get intimidated by this. Remember that you’re good at what you do and you’re in this position for a reason. Stand your ground and defend yourself if the need pops up. Don’t back down. Hold your position because you deserve it.

Sagittarius

Communicating with different people is on the to-do list today. Just when you’re getting bored of one person, someone else will walk in and save the day. People are going to want to talk to you a lot today and you’re going to enjoy this attention. You might also end up meeting new people who are going to be an important part of your life.

Capricorn

You’re going to receive satisfaction in your social life today. You’ve been feeling distant from friends, but that is about to change today. People who haven’t spoken to you in a while are going to reach out to you. However, keep your eyes open for the ones who are your true friends, and ones who are just there because they need something from you.

Aquarius

There’s a little tension in the air while making decisions. You’re confused as to if you should focus on the future, or the present. The best thing to do would be to take one day at a time and not think too much about the future. Luck is always in your favour so the future will play out itself perfectly. Don’t think too much.

Pisces

People around you are going to demand your attention today. You’ve been busy and they can see it. Remember to spend time with your loved ones and remind them how much they mean to you. A romantic gesture is going to come your way as well. If there’s someone you’ve had your eyes on for a while, they’re going to express their feelings to you.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.