Horoscope for September 1 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: It's a happy day for Arians, small gain on cards for Taureans

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You’re going to start the month very positively. You will find yourself feeling more confident about various things in life. Work will go smoothly, with your colleagues supporting you every step of the way. At the end of the day, take some time out for family.

Taurus

Your internal powers will keep you strong today. Small gains are set to come your way from past investments. Your workspace will keep you happy with the positivity around you. You will also find yourself connecting better with your partner today.

Gemini

You are blessed by the moon today. You are likely to receive appreciation from your boss at work. If you’re into business, today is a good day to look back at your success and plan further. Singles are going to find themselves being admired by a friend.

Cancer

Your day will be happy today. You might find yourself planning to visit a religious sighting. If you’re looking to pursue further education, then today is a good day to start working towards it. Couples will find themselves resolving any previous disagreements.

Leo

While today might be a tiring day for you at work, your time at home will be more than relaxing. Any health issues in the family will be resolved. It’s also advised to spend some time alone today focusing on yourself. Meditate today to get good energy flowing.

Virgo

There will be an overall positive vibration around you. This will help in bringing all aspects of your life to a seamless harmony. You will thoroughly enjoy your workspace, especially with team members supporting you. At home, you will find yourself connecting with your family more than you have in a while.

Libra

You will perform your best at the office today. This won’t go unnoticed, and superiors will applaud you for the work you’re putting in. Singles will find themselves getting in touch with an old flame - but make sure to weigh all pros and cons before getting into future relationships.

Scorpio

Your kids’ education will keep you busy today. You will also find yourself wanting to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. It’s a good day to keep work aside for some time and focus on your personal life.

Sagittarius

Your responsibilities are set to be increased today, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. Being the caretaker that you are, you will be able to handle things in the most gracious manner possible. Focus on getting things done at a reasonable time, so you have time left to spend with your partner and friends.

Capricorn

Your working network will be increased today. You will find yourself attending events where you’ll receive new opportunities for a better job. In your personal life, someone might pique your interest and you might find yourself falling for this person. The letter J might prove lucky for you today.

Aquarius

Your relationship with your family is set to improve today. Any previous issues will be solved. Monetary gains are on their way to you. Find time to be with yourself today. This could either be meditating, or just journaling down your thoughts.

Pisces

Today’s blessings will help you improve immensely at work. You and your partner will find yourself communicating better today. If you’ve been thinking of moving houses, then today is a good day to start working towards that.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.