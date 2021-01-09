Horoscope January 9: Pisces have some good news coming in, Gemini should district themselves from blunders

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions.

ARIES: A group effort can be a magical thing, helping many people do more together than they could do alone. But a group effort can also be a quagmire of conflicting egos and battling agendas. Today, keep that in mind and be on the lookout for members of your group who are only out for themselves. These agitators will be easy to spot. They're the ones praising the leader the loudest. Call them out before they steer things too far off the track that's right for the majority.

TAURUS: You and your companions could have very different energy levels now, but you all know each other so well that it shouldn't be much of an issue. When one person slows down, the others will help them keep pace. And if one person zooms too far ahead, everyone can quickly get them back in step and in the loop. Everyone is in this thing together, and your support system is super strong. You can rely on each other to stay sane and focused!

GEMINI: Everyone makes mistakes once in a while, so don't be too rough on yourself. You can't possibly stay on top of every little detail. If you forgot someone's milestone birthday, called an authority figure by the wrong name, or did some other equally embarrassing thing, don't worry about it. Apologize, move on, and then distract yourself from the blunder by focusing on daily details and errands. Keep yourself busy and you'll forget about not being perfect.

CANCER: Cleaning up around your house might be more challenging than you thought. Getting rid of your unwanted possessions will take longer than expected, mostly because you'll be easily distracted by the meaning behind the material. But moving slowly isn't necessarily a bad thing right now, so feel free to take your time and do it in the manner and time frame that makes you feel most comfortable. And keep in mind that in the process of cleaning up, you often make a bigger mess (temporarily).

LEO: Resist the urge to get too deep into your own thoughts and muck about too much in your own subconscious right now. Being introverted isn't going to help you feel more contented, but helping others may. Someone you care about very much is in need of a good listener and maybe even a shoulder to cry on. Reach out. Send some messages and find out what's going on with the people in your life. Be the supportive person everyone knows you are, and enjoy the distraction.

VIRGO: Today is a great day to talk with a troubled friend and cheer them up. There has been a lot of drama in their life recently, and you can provide the quiet normalcy that they need so badly. Schedule something fun but mellow that the two of you can do together. A long walk or hike or even just some time sitting together will give them the chance to share their thoughts with you. And it will give you the chance to listen with your full attention.

LIBRA: Have you been holding back about what you truly feel for someone? You simply have to spill it. It's time to communicate what you're angry about, worried about, or even happy about. This person isn't going to be upset or annoyed by what you have to say. They're a good listener, and they're ready to have the conversation that you want to have. Start out slowly. Don't just jump right into the meat of the matter. Ease your way into things and you'll have a great talk.

SCORPIO: Keep your wits about you now and pay attention! You could find yourself smack in the middle of a juicy situation, and you'll need to follow the action closely. It shouldn't be too difficult, though, because things are going to be pretty entertaining! The small details of this exchange will be hilarious to you. People don't realize how silly they can be. This event has the makings of a very good story you can tell your friends someday.

SAGITTARIUS: Use all the authority you have now. It shouldn't be difficult at all for you. You're in a good phase where your confidence is concerned, and you have already had a taste of power. Build on your reputation by making the tough decisions. Don't pull any power trips. Deliver your demands in the form of a request. Think the best of the people you're in charge of and you'll send a supportive and respectful message. But don't back down from what you need.

CAPRICORN: Explore a more concrete way of thinking right now, and you'll reach important answers. Find facts and figures that offer objective information. Visual art, music, and your own dreams aren't going to offer you the clarity you need to flesh things out and make them more understandable. In a school or professional context, this means that you should brainstorm less and research more. Right now, your mind is best suited for analysis and planning.

AQUARIUS: You might be wishing that you could escape the headaches in your life right now, but even if you could fly away like a bird, you'd have to come back down to earth eventually, and these issues would be right there waiting for you. You need to be more grounded right now. It's necessary for you to face up to your responsibilities and do what needs to be done. If you try too hard to avoid things, you are only delaying the inevitable.

PISCES: The universe can give you whatever you need, but you have to have the courage to ask for it first. Just do it. Vocalize your plans to as many people as you can, and find out who's willing to join you in your quest or give you the moral support that could make all the difference. Prepare yourself to get what you want, because all signs point to some good news coming your way soon. Your attitude is changing and the momentum is growing.