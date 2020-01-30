India celebrates Saraswati Puja with full fervour - In pics

New Delhi: Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja day, is celebrated to worship the Goddess of Wisdom. The festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magh, which marks the onset of the Spring season. People celebrated Saraswati Puja on Wednesday while in some parts of India, the goddess will be worshipped on Thursday.

Saraswati Puja is celebrated with great fervour across the country. Large number of people perform Saraswati Puja at home, the rituals are also held at educational institutions. Clay idols of Goddess Sarawati riding a swan or seated on a lotus is placed at homes or at other places. Devotees offer pushpanjali (floral offering) to Goddess Saraswati by chanting hymns and singing aarti. Women and girls deck up in their traditional best, especially in bright yellow outfits - and celebrate the festival with their near and dear ones.

We have collated some pictures from across the country to show how people celebrated Saraswati Puja in their cities.

Bollywood singer, composer Bappi Lahiri celebrates Saraswati Puja at his house in Mumbai. (Courtesy: ANI)

People throng Brigade Parade Ground during Saraswati Puja celebrations in Kolkata. (Courtesy: IANS)

Saraswati Puja celebrations underway at a school in Kolkata. (Courtesy: IANS)

Wish you a very happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja!