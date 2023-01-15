topStoriesenglish
Indian Army Day 2023: Day, history, significance- know everything about this celebratory day

Indian Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Indian Army Day in commemoration of the proud day. On this day, we honour the brave soldiers who tirelessly defended our country. Find out what this day signifies and means.

  • The Indian Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every day
  • This year, India will be observing its 75th anniversary of Indian Army Day
  • This day in 1949 Indian Army got its first Indian Commander in chief

Indian Army Day: On January 15 of every year, Indian Army Day is formally observed. The Indian people honour Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa on this day. On this day in 1949, he took Francis Roy Butcher's post as the final British Army Chief Officer and became the first Chief Commander of the country. On January 15, 2023, Indian Army Day will officially mark its 75th year of celebration throughout the nation. 

Indian Army Day 2023: History

The Indian Army was formally established on April 1, 1895, and Chief Francis Butcher, the first British Army general, assumed command in 1949. Later on January 15, 1949, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa was appointed the first Chief Commander of the Indian Army after the British commander-in-chief relinquished leadership of the Indian Army.

Indian Army Day 2023: Significance

Many army command headquarters observe this day in remembrance of the day that K. M. Cariappa became the country of India's first Chief Commander upon its independence.

The Indian Army Day is significant because it honours army soldiers who lost their lives defending the nation. It honours the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army in defending the people and the nation.

Indian Army Day 2023: Celebrations

The occasion is marked by a number of activities and special programmes. The day's highlight is the main Army Day parade.

This year for the first time the Indian Army Day parade will be take be held outside New Delhi and will stream live on all social media platforms from Bangalore, on 15 January 2023, 9 am onwards.

On this day, people have the chance to remember the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending the country from the enemies.

