International Literacy Day 2022: History, significance, theme and inspiring quotes

International Literacy Day: On September 8, International Literacy Day is celebrated to spread awareness about the importance of literacy and its significance in life and society. Literacy empowers individuals and societies at large and help people to improve their standard of living and holistically lead a better life. In 1966, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) marked September 8 as Literacy Day. Since 1967, this particular day is being celebrated to highlight the importance of literacy and how it can help individuals, communities, and societies.

International Literacy Day 2022: Significance

Globally, the UNECO in its website, mentions at "at least 773 million youth and adults still cannot read and write and 250 million children are failing to acquire basic literacy skills." Talking about the importance of literacy, UNESCO says in its website, "The “multiplier effect” of literacy empowers people, enables them to participate fully in society and contributes to improve livelihoods. Literacy is also a driver for sustainable development in that it enables greater participation in the labour market; improved child and family health and nutrition; reduces poverty and expands life opportunities."

International Literacy Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year's Literacy Day is "Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces". "It will be an opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all," the UNESCO says in its website. It adds, "In the aftermath of the pandemic, nearly 24 million learners might never return to formal education, out of which, 11 million are projected to be girls and young women. To ensure no one is left behind, we need to enrich and transform the existing learning spaces through an integrated approach and enable literacy learning in the perspective of lifelong learning."

International Literacy Day 2022: Inspiring quotes

On this day, here are some inspirational quotes, messages for people to make them aware of the importance of literacy-

1. "There's nothing like a shovel full of dirt to encourage literacy." - Margaret Atwood

2. "Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope." - Kofi Annan

3. "The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you." - B.B King

4. "Literacy is the most basic currency of the knowledge economy." - Barack Obama

5. "Once you learn to read, you will be forever free." - Frederick Douglass

6. "Illiteracy is the poison and a book is its antidote." - Mansi Chaubey

7. "Literacy unlocks the door to learning throughout life, is essential to development and health, and opens the way for democratic participation and active citizenship." - Kofi Annan

8. “Frederick Douglass taught that literacy is the path from slavery to freedom. There are many kinds of slavery and many kinds of freedom, but reading is still the path.”

9. "The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read." - Mark Twain

10."Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai

11.“All that mankind has done, thought, gained, or been; it is lying as in magic preservation in the pages of books.” - Thomas Carlyle

12."The journey a lifetime starts with the turning of a page." - Rachel Anders

13."Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." - W.B. Yeats

14."Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi